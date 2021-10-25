Together Frankfort invites you to a screening of the movie, Dark Money, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. in the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, Brown Foreman Room, 100 W. Broadway, Frankfort, KY. Following the film, participants are encouraged to engage in a group discussion (socially distanced) led by Richard Taylor.

Because of COVID-19 rules, the audience size will be limited. Although attendance is free, pre-registration is required. Register at www.togetherfrankfort.org/dark-money-registration.html. Masks are required and the room will be set up for social distancing.

"Dark Money," a political thriller, examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy — the influence of untraceable corporate money on elections and elected officials. The film takes viewers to Montana — a frontline in the fight to preserve fair elections nationwide — to follow an intrepid local journalist working to expose the real-life impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision.

Through this gripping story, "Dark Money" uncovers the shocking and vital truth of how American elections are bought and sold. This Sundance award-winning documentary is directed/produced by Kimberly Reed (PRODIGAL SONS) and produced by Katy Chevigny (E-TEAM).

During 2017, Together Frankfort conducted a year-long examination of dark money in politics. Interested citizens are encouraged to learn more about these discussions, through the organization's website, www.togetherfrankfort.org/.

For more information, contact Together Frankfort Chair, Barbara Hadley Smith, phone 502-545-0750 or email togetogetherfrankfort21@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription