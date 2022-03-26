Local organization Together Frankfort will be holding a virtual forum on Tuesday at 7 p.m. talking about the upcoming Kentucky primary elections. Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock will be the featured speaker. 

Topics discussed will include where to vote, when to vote and election security. A press release from Together Frankfort said it will also unveil its 2022 Primary Election Guide, which will contain “contact information about races in Frankfort and Franklin County, and how to contact candidates to get involved in their campaigns.”

In February, Hancock spoke with candidates in the 2022 primary about the different election resources available to them and voters. Together Frankfort’s press release described Hancock’s success in increasing voter turnout and his election work done during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

During his tenure, Franklin County has ranked among the top five counties in the state in voter turnout. Hancock managed Franklin County's voting in the COVID-19 pandemic, a period of rapidly changing issues including when and where citizens could vote.

Following Hancock’s presentation, Together Frankfort will discuss how to become a member of the organization and its 2022 membership drive. 

Those who wish to participate in the forum are asked to register beforehand at ​​https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0earSEBGT5CC9ZFwFgqmTQ. For more information on Together Frankfort, visit togetherfrankfort.org

