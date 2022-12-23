Top Frankfort news stories of 2022: Nos. 10 through 6

No. 10: Notable deaths

Bob Hicks was an avid runner, running marathons into his 80s. (Photo submitted)
James Barnett
Earl Maxwell Howard Jr., a 1960 Franklin County graduate, poses with Tiger Woods in the 1990s when Howard was director of golf at Poipu Golf Resort in Hawaii. (Photo submitted)
From left are Franklin Circuit Court judges Phillip Shepherd and Thomas Wingate, William Johnson, Marvin Coles and former Gov. Julian Carroll. (Photo submitted)
Kenneth Gibson, who was a member of the U.S. Olympics track & field coaching staff in 1988 and coached Kentucky State to a national title, has died. (Photo by Hannah Brown)
Pat Badgett
Nov. 12 was named George R. Pennington Sr. Day in Frankfort. From left are Tom Grissom, Lauren Popp, Berry Popp, Susan Popp, Pat Pennington, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Danny Bailey and Doris Bailey. (Photo submitted)
Photo of Curlin from Kentucky Legislative Directory, 1968
This photo shows a rendering of the new Candleberry facility which will be constructed at the corner of Chenault Drive and U.S. 421. (Photo submitted)
Leroy Love, center, and his defense team Rodney Barnes and Kristin Gonzalez listen as the judge reads the jury's verdict. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Christopher Perkins
Frankfort Police Chief Dustin "Dusty" Bowman took the oath of office from Mayor Layne Wilkerson Monday afternoon at the police station in front of colleagues, family, city leaders and staff. Bowman was officially sworn in during a virtual ceremony. (Photo submitted)

