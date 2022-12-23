Top Frankfort news stories of 2022: Nos. 10 through 6
No. 10: Notable deaths
Robert “Bob” Hicks
On Jan. 29, Robert “Bob” Hicks — affectionately known locally as “GDaddy” — passed away at 93.
Hicks worked as the district director and coordinator of Kentucky state government, school district employee and state retiree health insurance group contact for 33 years.
He also served two terms as a Franklin County Fiscal Court magistrate.
A member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Hicks was Parish Council president and started the Good Shepherd conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
An avid runner, who ran races and marathons into his mid-80s, he was actively involved with his children and grandchildren, as well as his community. He coached his children’s little league baseball teams, their basketball teams and even the Good Shepherd elementary school track team.
Hicks and his wife, Beverly, had seven children and 14 grandchildren — one of whom called him “GDaddy,” as in granddaddy and the name stuck.
“Everybody at church and just about everybody in Frankfort called him GDaddy,” his son, David Hicks, said. “He’s everybody’s GDaddy, basically.”
James Barnett
Former ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter Executive Director James Barnett passed away on Feb. 19 at the age of 64.
A U.S. Navy veteran and a fixture in the community, Barnett took over ACCESS — a place he had previously lived — in 2018 and navigated the shelter through the coronavirus pandemic. He retired once for about six months, but after being asked he returned.
“He was a man of the people. He cared so much, and he worked day and night. The board would want to give him a bonus, and he’d say, ‘Don’t. Don’t give it to me. Give it to my staff,’” said Dr. Gashaw Lake, who served as a board member for ACCESS for 30 years. “It was his life mission to help people.”
At this year’s Walk for Awareness, which benefits the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter, Barnett, who was never without his cowboy hat, was honored. His signature hat also appeared on the official walk T-shirt.
Barnett is survived by his wife, Judy; two stepsons and five grandchildren.
Earl Maxwell Howard Jr.
It started as a caddie position at Juniper Hill Golf Course in 1955, but eventually golf took Earl Maxwell Howard Jr. around the world.
A Frankfort native, Howard died April 22 in North Port, Florida. He was 79 years old.
A 1960 graduate of Franklin County, Howard received the Frank Smith Golf Scholarship and attended Eastern Kentucky University, where he was a four-year letterman on the golf team.
He served as the pro at the now-defunct Whippoorwill Golf Course in Franklin County, and after college joined the United States Air Force.
Howard became director of golf at USASCH at Ft. Shafter Army Base in Hawaii in 1973 and was very active in the Aloha Section of the PGA in the 1970s and 1980s. In 1990 Howard left USASCH to become founding director of golf at the Poipu Bay Resort in Kauai.
In 1994 Howard fulfilled a life-long dream when he became co-owner and head pro at Green Acres Golf Course in Kokomo, Indiana. Howard retired full time in 2005.
He was recognized as a 50-year lifetime member of the PGA in 2020 and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dara Lee Howard.
Marvin Coles
The Frankfort legal community lost a legend on July 19 with the passing of attorney Marvin Coles. He was 82.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law and a 1965 recipient of his Juris Doctorate Degree, Coles practiced law for 54 years.
He touched many lives and helped countless clients through the winding roads of the legal system, all the while maintaining a love of the law, a desire to help those who truly needed it, and a wicked sense of humor.
“He would tell you about someone, and he would be able to tell you about their entire family,” Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate remembered. “He knew everything about Frankfort and the lineages of people who were involved.”
A natty dresser, collector of fine art and a mentor to all those with whom he crossed paths, Coles was a member of First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Sue Roberts Coles, a son, three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
Dr. Kenneth Gibson
Dr. Kenneth Gibson, the coach who led Kentucky State University to the 1971 NCAA Division II men’s track & field national championship, passed away July 28. He was 88.
A Brooklyn, New York native, Gibson started out coaching at his former high school while teaching middle schoolers. His teams won four Brooklyn championships from 1961-64.
He was head coach at Florida A&M and Grambling State before coming to KSU.
The Thorobreds won the national championship in 1971 with just five student-athletes.
In addition to being on the coaching staff for the 1988 U.S. track & field team, Gibson served as an official at numerous Olympic Games and Olympic Trials.
He is a member of the KSU Hall of Fame and the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Gibson also spent 19 years as an adjunct professor at Georgetown College.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, and two children.
Pat Badgett
One of the area’s greatest champions, Pat Badgett passed away on Aug. 24. She was 83.
A fixture in the community, Badgett retired as the Executive Director for Frankfort Chamber of Commerce and Frankfort Tourism. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Kentucky Association of Realtors, a member of the Board of Directors of American Red Cross, and a Board of Directors of Frankfort Regional Medical Center, member of the Frankfort Rotary Club, a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Board Member of the Capital Expo, and member of the Red Hat Society, to name a few.
Badgett helped shape the area’s economic growth by helping to attract businesses like Montaplast and Topy to the area. Additionally she played a huge part in putting on the Capital City Expo every year from the mid-1970s on.
“She was very involved … on the promotion of Frankfort/Franklin County. That was her thing. She had such a drive to do whatever the next step was for the city and county,” her son, Tommy, told The State Journal.
Badgett was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and is survived by two children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
George Pennington
Mayor Layne Wilkerson proclaimed Nov. 12 as George R. Pennington Sr. Day in Frankfort to honor the former Frankfort Fire chief who passed away Sept. 27 at 82.
Pennington’s 26 years of service to the city began when he was hired as a firefighter in August 1971. He became certified as an Emergency Medical Technician and swiftly worked his way through the ranks to sergeant/driver in 1977, lieutenant eight years later and captain in 1989. The following year, Pennington was named chief and attended the National Fire Academy, where he completed the Executive Fire Office Program.
During Pennington’s tenure, he strived to make FFD a shining example to the community and the state at large. He was instrumental in the implementation of an enhanced 911 dispatch system and design and construction of the East Frankfort Fire Station.
He was successful in improving and modernizing the fire-reporting system by installing computers throughout the department and became an active member of the National Association of Fire Chiefs and was instrumental in establishing a Kentucky chapter.
Pennington is survived by his wife, Pat, two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
William Prather Curlin
Former U.S. and Kentucky Representative William Prather Curlin passed away on Dec. 12 at the age of 89.
Universally praised as a politician, lawyer, horseman, and most importantly as a family man, Curlin was a Frankfort High School graduate and spent several years working in both his private legal practice as well as the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Philip Shepherd called Curlin “a class act,” recalling that “he was the only person I have ever known of in Kentucky politics who was praised by Ralph Nader,” the well-known consumer advocate.
Curlin was elected to the Kentucky General Assembly, where he served from 1968 until 1971 as 6th District representative, chairing the Appropriations and Revenue Committee for the 1970 legislative session.
Curlin’s political career reached its zenith in December of 1971 when he was elected to replace the late John C. Watts in the U.S. House of Representatives following Watt’s sudden death earlier that same year. He spent the next two years in Washington, D.C., working on legislation that expanded civil rights, including Title IX educational regulations and passing of the still unratified Equal Rights Amendment.
No. 9: Business comings and goings
The year started on a sour note as Tingle’s Riverview Florist & Gifts closed after more than 36 years.
Margaret Evelyn Eades Tingle, the East Main Street shop’s founder, passed away in December 2020 and her son, Ronnie Tingle, died in August 2021. The family kept the business running for a while, but ultimately decided to close it.
In a Facebook post the family said they “appreciate the support and kindness the community has shown us all these years, and especially the last two years as our family has experienced great loss.”
No stranger to Frankfort, a fifth Franklin County Dollar General location opened at 3886 U.S. 127 South in March.
The new store employs approximately six to 10 people in the Frankfort area.
Local residents and visitors now have a new way to get around the city — Kentucky E-Bike Adventures opened at River View Park in April.
The electric bicycle offers rentals, guided tours to local destinations and bike sales.
The spring also saw the opening of RaceTrac, a one-stop-shop convenience store and gas station at the corner of Versailles and Duncan roads near Interstate 64.
The station shop employs approximately 40 part-time and full-time team members.
In May as the weather heated up, Spotz, a local gelato shop with locations around central Kentucky, offered a area residents another way to cool down.
Located at 246 Versailles Road, Spotz is a certified Kentucky Proud business owned by Beth Richardson and her husband, Philip Enlow, who make all their gelato on their Scott County farm.
Frankfort’s Candleberry Company announced in May that it would be building a new factory and headquarters at the corner of Chenault Road and U.S. 421. The new location is expected to be completed by late spring.
The new facility is projected to be more than 72,000 square feet.
A national chain that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as its trademark smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Café is opening a location in Franklin Square Shopping Center at 1303 U.S. 127 South.
The 2,100-square-foot location will have a smoothie bar and indoor seating.
The owner and operator of a local landmark, Chef Rick Paul told The State Journal in June that he is looking to sell his Bridge Street restaurant, Rick's White Light Diner.
First opened in 1943 and the oldest restaurant in Frankfort, Paul bought the White Light Diner at auction in 1991 and introduced a menu featuring a slew of Cajun and Creole dishes.
Half art and gift shop and half café and bakery, The Evergreen: Southern Kitchen and Gathering Place welcomed its first guests in August.
Located at 400 Evergreen Road, the 5,000-square-foot space, which was recently renovated by Fran Smith, Amy Luscher Smith, Jenny Luscher and Cindy McCann, offers a unique shopping and dining experience in a welcoming atmosphere.
OHM Advisors, an architecture and design firm that focuses on community advancement opened at 229 W. Main St. in July.
The new office, which is headed up by Frankfort native Bob Pelosi, acts as an outpost of the firm's larger presence in Louisville. The location will be optimal considering OHM Advisors was recently awarded the design of the new Franklin County Road Department facility.
A new addition to the East Frankfort corridor, Mom & Me Boutique began operations this summer.
Owned by Benita Stephenson and Nicole Amos, the 735 E. Main St. shop offers handmade wreaths and floral arrangements as well as custom-made shirts and an assortment of retail clothing.
The end of era occurred in late July when Gibby’s, a downtown eatery known for its lunch service, closed its doors for the final time.
Known for its Hot Browns, “old-school American” fare and Italian offerings, Gibby’s, was a staple on Broadway for 27 years and owned by Michael Gibson.
Located at 89 C. Michael Davenport Blvd., Frankfort Pediatrics officially opened in August.
The facility is staffed by pediatricians Dr. Lindsay Gamble and Dr. Ginny Menche, and Kelsey Willson, a licensed professional clinical counselor.
The Glen-Willis House on Wilkinson Boulevard was transformed into Limewater over the summer.
Co-owners Axl Wheeler and Isabelle Hay, who also serve as head chef and sommelier, respectively, opened the unique restaurant with a “chef-driven” American bistro-style menu featuring cuisine from around the world.
After a 4½-year absence, Burger King returned to community when the fast-food chain opened in its new location at 161 Arrowhead Court off Versailles Road on Oct. 5.
The following week, Jersey Mike’s Subs, located at 101 Jett Blvd. Suite 200, began operations next to Aspen Dental off Versailles Road.
A fast-casual hot and cold sandwich franchise, the local Jersey Mike’s employs between 25-35 part- and full-time workers.
In November, Norton Healthcare announced plans to open a 30,000-square-foot facility to Limestone Centre at Franklin Square.
The $10 million healthcare facility will include adult primary care and specialty care, a Norton Immediate Care Center, pediatric services, and on-site X-ray and lab services. Opening dates will stagger in late 2023.
No. 8: Leroy Love trial
After a little over three hours of deliberation, a Franklin Circuit Court jury found a Wisconsin man guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, in the 2018 shooting deaths of Jared Miles Moore and Dustin Wayne Johnson.
Leroy Love, 27, was also convicted of two counts of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, by the 12-person jury following five days of testimony.
According to Frankfort police reports, on June 26, 2018, long time friends Moore, 22, Johnson, 24, and Morgan Crutchfield, then 23, were playing video games at Moore's and Johnson's home on Alexander Street in the Thorn Hill neighborhood. Police say around 6 p.m. Love and three accomplices came to the home under the pretense of buying marijuana.
Instead Love, Rakiethieus Wesley, 29, of Lawrenceburg, Juanita Durrum, 27, of Lexington, and Bricelyn Leake, 22, of Chicago, forced the three victims to lie on the floor at gunpoint while they ransacked the house looking for drugs and money.
According to his co-defendants' testimony, they were leaving the house with a small amount of money, and the victim's cellphones, television and two gaming systems. Then Love proceeded to point his weapon at Moore, Johnson and Crutchfield and fire eight rounds, hitting Johnson and Moore several times in their respective torsos and extremities.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene and Johnson died on the way to the hospital. Crutchfield was not wounded and would later tell police that he played dead until the defendants fled from the crime scene. He then ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.
Three of the defendants fled the scene in the vehicle they came in, a blue Pontiac Torrent, and Love drove off in a red Toyota Camry that belonged to Moore.
On July 6, 2018, Love, Wesley, Durrum and Leake were arrested and charged with two counts of murder, a capital offense, and two counts of first-degree robbery. Additionally police arrested and charged Crutchfield after Durrum told them during questioning that he had helped orchestrate the robbery.
In June the following year, Durrum walked back her claim regarding Crutchfield and told prosecutors that he had nothing to do with the crime.
Crutchfield, who sat in jail for 11 months, was released on his own recognizance and all charges against him were dismissed with prejudice.
After the jury returned the verdict in Love’s trial, they spent an additional two hours deliberating his sentence before announcing they were at an impasse. Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate dismissed the jury and stated he would hand down Love’s sentence in Nov. 16.
Love received a total of 60 years for his crimes, which the judge described as “the most heinous” he had “ever seen committed in Franklin County history.”
In December Wesley was sentenced to a total of 30 years and Durrum received a 35-year sentence.
No. 7: Father mourns passing of son one day after release from jail
Less than 24 hours after Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd told Christopher Perkins that the court was rooting for him after sentencing him to a three-year diversion on the condition that he successfully complete a long-term treatment program on two drug-related cases, the 42-year-old Frankfort man was dead.
His father, Larry Perkins, said he and his son, who was looking forward to rehab, stopped for a bite to eat then went to Christopher’s house to hang out for a while. The father and son discussed things they wanted to do together over the summer.
“Those two hours were precious to me. I saw a side of him I hadn’t seen in awhile, and it was wonderful,” Larry told the newspaper.
About 20 minutes after later, Christopher’s wife yelled that he had fallen to the floor and couldn’t get up. Larry performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
No drugs or alcohol were found in Christopher’s system, but he did test positive for COVID and had elevated blood sugar.
Perkins said the decision to take Christopher off life support was made around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and he died around 2 a.m.
“I’d like to tell Judge Shepherd I’m so thankful for letting him out and that he didn’t die in jail,” Larry explained. “There would have been a big article about someone dying in jail. Instead, I got to spend two of the greatest hours I’d spent with him in a long time.”
No. 6: Bowman, Monroe named chiefs of Frankfort police, fire
In mid-January, Dustin “Dusty” Bowman — a 19-year veteran of the force — was unanimously named Frankfort police chief following a special-called city commission meeting that included all elected officials with the exception of Kyle Thompson, who recused himself from the process.
Bowman, who previously served as captain, began his law enforcement career as an FPD patrol officer in 2002. He was one of the top two candidates selected by city leaders.
“Bowman is the right choice for Frankfort at this time. He has a servant’s heart and is ready to take on this demanding role,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson stated. “In addition to ensuring the public safety, police chiefs manage officers, keep morale strong and communicate with the public.
Bowman filled the vacancy left by former chief Charles “Chuck” Adams, who announced his retirement in December after 22 years of service — three of which he served in the top position.
“I appreciate the chance and I can’t tell you all how much it means to me,” Bowman added. “I’m excited to continue to work with the community, strengthening our current partnerships and building new ones.”
On Nov. 21, the city commission unanimously appointed acting Frankfort Fire assistant chief Jason Monroe to the top position.
With more than 20 years of service to the department, Monroe will fill the position upon the retirement of current FFD Chief Wayne Briscoe.
