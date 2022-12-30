Editor’s note: This is the second part of two-part series featuring the top local stories of 2022. The first part can be read at www.state-journal.com
No. 5: Wan’Dale Robinson’s rise to NFL
Frankfort native Wan’Dale Robinson, now a wide receiver for the New York Giants, had a memorable 2022 starting on New Year’s Day.
Then a junior at the University of Kentucky, Robinson had 10 catches for 170 yards — including a 52-yard reception with less than two minutes to go that set up the game-winning touchdown — in the Wildcats’ 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. The former Western Hills star was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018, he originally signed with Nebraska where he played two seasons before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season.
He became the Wildcats’ top receiver and set single-season records with 1,334 yards on 104 receptions. He’s the first UK receiver with 100 catches.
On Jan. 5 — his 21st birthday — Robinson announced via a video on Twitter that he would forgo his senior season at UK to enter the NFL Draft.
In April, the Giants took Robinson in the second round with the 43rd pick. He signed a contract with the team in July and was a season-opener starter against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11. In that game he caught one pass for 5 yards before leaving with a sprained right MCL.
He would sit out of action for more than a month before returning to the lineup Oct. 16 against Baltimore at home. Robinson had three receptions for 37 yards against the Ravens including a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Jones with 3:32 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 7 apiece. It was his first NFL touchdown.
Robinson had his best game on Nov. 20 against the Detroit Lions when he snagged nine passes for 100 yards. It was the first 100-yard game of his young career and a first by a New York receiver this season.
It came at a cost though.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson landed awkwardly on his right knee out of bounds and immediately went down. He had to be carried to the locker room.
The following day New York head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Robinson had suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
This season, Robinson caught 23 receptions for a total of 227 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 9.9 yards per catch. He also carried the ball twice for a total of -1 yard.
No. 4: FCRJ inmate dies in custody; another on life support
An inmate in the Franklin County Regional Jail died in custody on March 31 and another had to be put on life support after suspected illegal drugs got into the jail.
Mark Anthony Connolly III was found unresponsive that morning. Medical staff, corrections officers and first responders tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at FCRJ.
Jailer Jake Banta told The State Journal that he suspects illegal drugs were to blame, but that was something the medical examiner needed to confirm in the autopsy.
When asked what drug is suspected, the jailer said, “It’s usually fentanyl and it is very hard to find.”
According to records, Connolly was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury in June on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), second offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
“His whole case that I had him on was about drugs in the jail and whether or not they were his,” Hart stated, adding there was no doubt that his client was using drugs in the jail. “Drugs are just all over that jail.”
He said jail authorities can’t blame it on visitors because there hadn’t been any in-person visits due to COVID.
“So the drugs are getting in the jail somehow,” he added. “Either people are bringing them in with them when they get arrested or it’s jail staff bringing them in.”
Connolly, of Frankfort, wasn’t the only FCRJ inmate to receive medical attention this week.
On March 26 another inmate, 31-year-old Brandon Manley was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Manley was in a detox cell at the jail when he began to suffer from breathing problems.
At the hospital, Manley was put on a ventilator and life support. His family said they weren’t notified that he had been taken to the hospital until around 11 a.m. the following day.
“Family members should have been called and made aware,” Lindsey Hopper, the mother of Manley’s son, explained, saying that hospital records indicate that Manley was initially seen in the emergency room before being moved to the ICU at 6:35 a.m.
The family also told the newspaper that Manley’s blood toxicology screen was clean and that he was diagnosed with pneumonia and a bacterial infection that has spread throughout his body. On March 28, he had a heart attack and doctors removed fluid from his lungs.
Manley, of Frankfort, was taken into custody five days earlier at Kroger on U.S. 127 South for allegedly taking the price tag off a couple of packages of hamburgers and putting them on several packages of more expensive steaks. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), a Class A misdemeanor.
While in custody Manley was served an indictment warrant out of Franklin Circuit Court for knowingly exploiting an adult over $300, a Class C felony.
No. 3: The 2022 general election
Franklin County voters made their voices heard at the ballot box on Nov. 8, which will lead to new and familiar faces in elected positions next year.
In a race that many thought would be tighter than it was Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd was reelected to his seat on the bench after soundly defeating opponent Joe Bilby by nearly 5,000 votes.
Shepherd amassed 11,079 votes (63%) compared to Bilby's 6,616 (37%) in the 48th Circuit Court race.
“I am honored to have the chance to continue to serve, so I hope to continue to serve in the same tradition that I have been throughout my tenure,” Shepherd said.
“We have had great judges in this community, and we continue to try to live up to the example of the judges who came before us.”
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire cruised to an easy win over Republican Steve Sutton.
Quire, a Democrat incumbent, collected 14,476 votes (72%) compared to Sutton’s 5,513 votes (28%). Neither faced a challenger in the May primary election.
A new judge-executive will lead the county as 3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Ken Carroll.
Mueller came away with 11,093 votes (56%) of the 19,895 votes cast to Carroll's 8,801 (44%).
"I am excited, but tonight is not about Michael Mueller, it's about moving Franklin County forward", Mueller said in an interview with The State Journal after the votes were counted. "It's a great night and I'm proud of our team and there are great things ahead."
Mueller won the Democratic primary in May, ousting incumbent Judge-Executive Huston Wells.
The race for city commission saw incumbents Kelly May, Leesa Unger and Katrisha Waldridge reseated along with former city leader Kyle Thompson.
May was the high vote-getter and — if tradition holds — will be serving his first term as mayor pro tem. He received 4,596 votes (20%) with Waldridge collecting 4,317 votes (19%) and Unger getting 4,276 votes (19%).
The battle for the fourth seat came down to Thompson, who was removed from the commission in March, and Dawn Hale. Thompson pulled out a victory by a 74-vote margin over Hale — 3,609 votes (16%) to 3,535 votes (15%).
Another tightly contested race ensued for Franklin County Attorney.
Democrat Max Comley pulled out the win over Republican Kate Bennett 10,059 votes (50%) to 9,879 votes (50%).
Current Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks chose not to run for reelection.
Newcomer Kelly Dycus, a Democrat, will take over the 3rd District magistrate seat to be vacated by Mueller.
She tallied 1,773 votes (55%) to Republican Greg Grimes’ 1,471 (45%).
A Franklin County native and a mental health counselor who owns a Frankfort-based practice, Dycus campaigned for better access to mental health and substance abuse programs.
Both candidates made a point to tell their constituents that their race was not a contentious one.
4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy retained his seat on fiscal court.
The incumbent Democrat bested GOP challenger Darrell Sanderson 1,614 votes (60%) to 1,080 votes (40%).
Franklin County Dem Teresa Barton’s bid for the 20th District Kentucky Senate seat came up short despite winning her home county.
Republican Gex “Jay” Williams totaled 22,166 votes (56%) to Barton’s 17,206 (44%).
In Franklin County, Barton won 11,907 votes (59%) compared to Williams’ 8,123 (41%).
57th District House Rep. Derrick Graham has won 11 straight races including this year’s against Kentucky State University professor Dr. Gary Stratton.
A Democrat, Graham amassed 10,065 votes (62%) to Stratton’s 6,073 votes (38%).
Republican Daniel Fister won his reelection bid for the 56th House District.
The Versailles representative held off Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift, a Democrat, in both Franklin County (with 54% of the vote) and the district, which includes parts of Jessamine and Woodford County in its entirety, with 56% of the vote.
Both Franklin County and state voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state.
Unofficial results indicate that 740,658 Kentuckians (52%) voted against the amendment compared to 673,396 who were in favor.
In Franklin County, 13,202 (67%) voters were opposed to the amendment vs. 6,563 (33%) who voted yes.
No. 2: Kyle Thompson removed from, reelected to city commission
While city leaders were actively engaged in an interview with Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey for the soon-to-be-vacant position of police chief on Dec. 16, 2021, Thompson sent a derogatory text message about the female police chief candidate to his business partner at Capital Court Authority LLC, Ashley Sutphin.
In the text message, which The State Journal will not print verbatim due to its graphic nature, Thompson accuses Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been selected for the position.
At its Jan. 10 work session, the city commission voted to proceed with a public hearing “to consider the removal of Commissioner Kyle Thompson from the office of City Commissioner for alleged misconduct, pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9)” after approving two written charges against him:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners may constitute misconduct.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.
“The findings in the charges pertain to sending a text message to a citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners during a private interview with a candidate for a city position, and said text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate,” Ross said in a statement released by the city at the time.
Thompson’s public hearing was originally scheduled in early February. But he and his attorney, Thomas Clay, requested and received a continuance from city leaders, counsel and executive staff. The hearing was then penciled in for Feb. 23.
However, the night before Thompson’s public hearing was to be conducted it was called off a second time on account of a 19-page civil lawsuit that the former commissioner, who is also a lawyer, filed in Franklin Circuit Court.
In his complaint, Thompson lists three counts:
• Violation of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.26, which states that the City shall not subject to reprisal — directly or indirectly — or threaten to use any official authority to discourage, restrain, depress, dissuade, deter, prevent, interfere with, coerce or discriminate against any employee who reports, discloses or brings to the attention of the city, law enforcement agency or other appropriate authority any information relative to an actual or suspected violation of U.S., Kentucky or Frankfort law, statute or ordinance or any facts or information relative to actual or suspected mismanagement, waste, fraud, abuse of authority or a danger to public health or safety. The city does not require that any employee give notice prior to making a report or disclosure.
It goes on to add: “The City of Frankfort shall not subject to reprisal or discriminate against, or use any official authority or influence to cause reprisal or discrimination by others against, any person who supports, aids, or substantiates any employee who makes public any wrongdoing.”
• Violation of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.01 and KRS 61.878, which say that certain public records are exempted from inspection except on order of court and that restriction of state employees to inspect personnel files is prohibited.
The lawsuit claims that the city’s actions against Thompson “has resulted in injuries and damages” pursuant to the city’s Code of Ethics 39.26. It further quotes 39.09 in the city’s Code of Ethics regarding the misuse of “confidential information.”
The confidential information in this case is the text message, which, the complaint states, “was used for the specific purpose of attempting to assist the financial interest” of Aubrey and “as a tool for (the) removal” of Thompson as a voting member on issue of who to hire as FPD chief and for his removal from the city commission.
Thompson’s suit asks the court to stop continued action to remove him from the city commission; for monetary damages, including punitive damages; for all of his costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees; for a jury trial; and “other such relief that he appear entitled.”
In response to the complaint, Aubrey’s attorney, Bill May of Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, issued a statement on her behalf that called Thompson’s court action “meritless” and “full of lies, half-truths and misinformation.”
“The fact that he has not yet been removed from the city commission is appalling,” the statement reads.
“Equally appalling is the harassment and abuse directed at our client by Mr. Thompson, the Frankfort Police Department and the City of Frankfort. Furthermore, the harassment and abuse that our client has been subjected to has been perpetrated for no reason other than she is a woman.”
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate recused himself from the case at the request of counsel for the city. Estill Circuit Court Judge Michael Dean was appointed.
When the public hearing took place on March 17 at Thorn Hill Education Center, Sutphin testified that she then forwarded the text to co-worker, Pennie Kendall.
The forwarded message was observed on Kendall’s phone by her sister, Ruthie Hall, who then reported the text to city officials and submitted a sworn affidavit about the message’s contents four days later.
“Upon seeing this text message I felt it was my responsibility to find out who I could report this to so that the candidate could have a fair process and City Commissioner Kyle Thompson could be excused from the interview panel,” Hall stated in the signed affidavit.
Thompson sent the text after Sutphin, who at the time was identified as “Individual A,” inquired about the person the city commission was interviewing for police chief. He allegedly replied with Aubrey’s name. Sutphin then responded that Aubrey “is awesome.”
Thompson replied, “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah I can't vote to hire her.” After Sutphin asked why, the former commissioner made the derogatory comment.
"I honestly don’t remember saying something like that and I am absolutely embarrassed that I said those words,” Thompson wrote in an email to city leaders and executive staff on Dec. 21, 2021, according to a statement from City Solicitor Laura Ross.
Thompson recused himself from the hiring process of the Frankfort police chief. On Jan. 19, the city commission appointed Dustin “Dusty” Bowman to head the police department.
At the public hearing, Thompson answered nearly every question that was tossed at him by the city's attorney Carol Petitt, of Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, with same response, “Based upon the advice of my counsel I will not answer the question.”
Following the trial-type hearing, the four remaining elected city commissioners unanimously voted to remove Thompson from their ranks — effective immediately.
On April 11, Anna Marie Rosen, who placed fifth in the 2020 city commissioner election, was tapped to fill Thompson’s vacated seat on the Board of Commissioners through the end of the year.
Thompson was reelected to the city commission — along with the other three incumbents — Kelly May, Katrisha Waldridge and Leesa Unger — during the Nov. 8 general election.
Thompson, who won by a 74-vote margin over Dawn Hale — 3,609 votes (16%) to 3,535 votes (15%).
“I am very, very thankful, and words can’t even describe how thankful I am.”
When asked how he hopes to work with the commission, he reiterated that he wants to focus on “how the city is presented, and how the city will look to companies who are coming in. We need to address our crime problem, our drug problem, our cycle of poverty.
“We have to find new revenue streams, and think outside the box on how we’ve done it before.”
Thompson’s return to the commission was something the other winning candidates discussed wanting to approach working with him openly and professionally to keep the board’s momentum.
“He won his seat, and he will be a commissioner just like any other. I am hoping all these lawsuits are dropped and we can move on and focus and not waste city money on fighting these. We have to think about Frankfort and let these other things go,” Waldridge remarked.
Earlier this month, the special judge appointed to oversee Thompson’s case upheld the appeal, stating that the “decision of the Frankfort City Commission to remove the Appellant [Thompson] as a Frankfort City Commissioner for misconduct was arbitrary and capricious and not supported by substantial evidence.”
Dean’s ruling details Thompson’s status to be reinstated, however he determined that doing so would negatively impact Thompson’s replacement, Anna Marie Rosen, whom he deemed “a necessary and indispensable party” who was not named as an appellee in this case. It was also ruled that Thompson would not be reinstated and unseat Rosen.
It was also ruled that the city could appeal the case if desired, with his decision further stating that the city is “ordered to pay the Plaintiff his salary as City Commissioner for the period from March 17, 2022 through December 31, 2022, plus post judgment interest, and costs on this appeal.” The judge also ruled the case was not eligible for repayment of attorney fees.
No. 1: Bourbon barrel warehouse zoning battle
2022 has been a tumultuous year when it comes to matters concerning Buffalo Trace Distillery and the Peaks Mill area of Franklin County.
In December 2021 a group of Peaks Mill citizens received word that Buffalo Trace had plans to build 17 bourbon warehouses on a 417-acre plot.
Over the months that followed, a group of Franklin County residents, several or them homeowners in the Peaks Mill area, expressed a vehement opposition to building the structures.
Many of those against the development cited among other things, adverse effects on property values and the natural environment from distiller's fungus, which is a visible black fungus that is very commonly found on surfaces that surround whiskey distilling and aging facilities.
Last February, Frankfort attorney Charlie Jones submitted an application to the Frankfort/Franklin County Board of Zoning Adjustment for a zoning text amendment on behalf of Buffalo Trace. It proposed allowing bourbon warehouses as a permitted use in the agricultural (AG) and rural residential (RR) zones, as well as defining bourbon as a “farm product” — allowing its storage as a permitted use. Alternatively, it proposed making bourbon warehouses a conditional use for both AG and RR.
No decision was reached on the matter during that meeting and it was tabled until May.
In the months between the two meetings, people on both sides of the issue did their best to sway public opinion.
Those opposed to the warehouses published informational sheets, started online groups such as Save Peaks Mill on Facebook and passed around an online petition to demonstrate against Buffalo Trace.
Once again they focused heavily on whiskey fungus as well as other environmental hazards brought on by warehouses. Many also noted that by passing the text amendment, it would allow for warehouses to be built anywhere inside Franklin County regardless of AG or RR designations.
On the pro-warehouse side, Buffalo Trace stated on a website called Support Buffalo Trace that only a small amount of the 400+ acres will be used for warehouses and the rest will remain farmland and woodlands. The site also maintains that by expanding its business in this manner, Franklin County will benefit from the added job numbers, economic growth and tax revenue.
A few weeks before the committee meeting in May, Buffalo Trace hosted a town hall style meeting at Peaks Mill Elementary in an effort to have an open dialogue with the Peaks Mill community.
During that two hour event, Jones as well as executives from Buffalo Trace's parent company, Sazerac, addressed around 70 people about the intended construction project as well as the reasoning behind trying to get a text amendment as opposed to a zone change.
“We are looking at 417 acres on this tract,” Jones said speaking about the distillery's preservation efforts. “We think we will be using about 32. The warehouses themselves will take up about 16. Then there are roads and retention basins, which takes up to around 30 or 40 acres. We are only going to be using about 10% of the property.”
The gallery during that month's zoning update committee meeting was packed with supporters on both sides of the issue.
In stating his case to the board, Jones said that Buffalo Trace was willing to abide by certain conditions that might make the warehouses less of an issue for the part of the population in opposition. Some of the conditions included having the structures build not less than 100-feet from the roads and a plan to leave at least 25% of the land as open space.
Randal Strobo, a Louisville-based attorney hired to represent some of the Peaks Mill residents, addressed the committee during the public comment section and noted that the text amendment could not move forward because according to state law only members of a planning commission, fiscal court or city commission can apply for a text amendment.
Strobo also pointed out that the construction of the warehouses went against the current Franklin County Comprehensive Plan.
“There is nothing that I saw in your zoning ordinance or comp plan that would allow industrial use in your agricultural districts or in your rural residential districts,” Strobo said. “I will probably be hired to come here every time you all try to put industrial use in an agricultural zone or rural residential zone, and I will tell you that lawsuit will have lots of teeth.”
The issue was again tabled so that the board could gather more information.
In June, Jones took the matter to the Franklin County Fiscal Court and presented a resolution for the court to request that the planning commission conduct a hearing to amend county ordinances to allow spirit warehousing in RR and AG zones.
The fiscal court voted against the resolution 4-3, with several of the magistrates expressing confusion as to why the matter was in front of them at all without the planning commission having made a decision.
During the July meeting of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, member Tim Luscher made a motion to direct the city to draft a text amendment to move the storage of the agricultural product distilled spirits into a conditional use category, leaving all other agricultural product storages as they are currently permitted.
Franklin County Planning and Building Codes Director Robert Hewitt then noted that historically the planning commission has worked to keep the county and city in sync on regulations on important matters such as cell towers, flood plain management and land use tables, Hewitt then requested that Franklin County be included in the motion for the text amendment.
The commission voted unanimously for the joint drafting of the text amendment.
The public commentary for the amendment took place during the August planning commission meeting. Once again supporters on both sides of the issue once again came en force to speak.
More than 20 people addressed the commission during that meeting. Randal Strobo was again present and reminded the board that this the matter in front of them went against the comprehensive plan.
Strobo said, "By allowing an industrial use, which is what your comprehensive plan describes this as, in an agricultural or rural residential area through a conditional use permit, rather than a zone change. You are taking away the fiscal court's and city commission's ability to approve a zone map amendment and land use changes, in contravention of state statutes and your own [comprehensive] use plan."
On the other side of the matter downtown resident and Kentucky Capital Development Board Member Richard Rosen, reminded all those assembled that Buffalo Trace was absolutely vital to economic development of Frankfort and Franklin County.
"I am concerned about our downtown area and it's vitality," he told the commission. "It is totally dependent on tourism and I feel that Buffalo Trace is the life blood of tourism in downtown Frankfort. As you work through this process and discuss this issue, I ask that you keep in mind that Buffalo Trace is a business and they are trying to work through the process of getting bourbon warehouses sited in Franklin County preferably. If they can't they will go someplace else."
Like the Board of Zoning Adjustments in the previous months, the planning commission voted to table the matter until it could get a summary of the meeting and review the matter.
It was set to come up again during the September meeting, however before it got to the agenda item that night, Commissioner Paul Looney made a motion to table the items and send them to the zoning update committee after the comprehensive plan update was completed in 2023.
The planning commission voted in favor of the motion, but hours later it was brought to light that the motion would delay any decision on the text amendments for at least a year. Looney said at that meeting that he had not intended to delay the issue that long.
Between that September planning commission meeting and the one held in October, a motion was made to untable the text amendments.
The commission voted 6-5 to reverse its September decision, but not before a long discussion was had on the proper procedure of making motions between meetings.
In November the same text amendments came back before the planning commission.
While the items would finally be approved by the body in a 8-3 vote, the commission did tack on conditions.
They included a requirement that any distillery building warehouses in an AG zone must pay for power washing on all properties within in a 15-mile radius. Also the structures must be equipped with a thermal oxidizer, which is a device designed to limit the amount of whiskey fungus released into the air.
With a recommendation from the planning commission, the text amendment was on its way to the Franklin County Fiscal Court for a final decision. However, just before Thanksgiving, a member of the planning commission made a motion for another public hearing to be held on the subject, effectively stymying the matter.
As of press time, the zoning text amendments that would classify bourbon as an agricultural product will come back before the planning commission during its monthly meeting set for Jan. 12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.