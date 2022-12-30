Editor’s note: This is the second part of two-part series featuring the top local stories of 2022. The first part can be read at www.state-journal.com

No. 5: Wan’Dale Robinson’s rise to NFL

010622.WanDale Robinson_UK Athletics.jpg

Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) stays inbounds after making a catch against New Mexico State on Nov. 20, 2021. (Grace Bradley | UK Athletics)
Franklin County Regional Jail

Franklin County Regional Jail
DSC_8827.JPG

Judge Phillip Shepherd 
Thompson Swearing in 2022

Kyle Thompson with his family is being sworn in by Mayor Layne Wilkerson. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Buffalo Trace

Barrels of bourbon age in a Buffalo Trace warehouse. (State Journal file photo)
DSC_9394.JPG

During a Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting Frankfort native Holly Webb holds up a sign in opposition of a text amendment that could allow for bourbon barrel warehouses to be built in agricultural zones. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription