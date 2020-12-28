The State Journal this week is featuring its annual recap of the top 10 Frankfort and Franklin County news stories of the year. Look for the top five stories of 2020 later in the week.
No. 10 — Triggerman in Jared Banta murder sentenced to 25 years
A 21-year-old Frankfort man who pleaded guilty to robbing and shooting a Pizza Hut manager on the day after Christmas in 2016 was sentenced to 25 years in prison in early July.
Krishaun Mays — who was 17 when he killed Jared Banta, 21, during an armed robbery disguised as a marijuana deal at Country Hills Apartments on Dec. 26, 2016 — pleaded guilty to murder, a capital offense, and a reduced charge of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, in March.
On July 8, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced Mays to 20 years on the murder charge and five years on the robbery charge. He received credit for time served.
According to court records, Mays fired a shot into Banta’s back while he was sitting in his vehicle in a spot at the apartment complex where there were no security cameras. Banta’s body was discovered the following day.
Mays, the triggerman, and four others — Kedrick Burton, 24; Cameron Montgomery, 21; Brooke Kennedy, 21; and Victorya Paige Young, 21 — were also charged in connection with the crimes.
During Mays’ sentencing, Banta’s mother, Ann Banta, gave a victim’s impact statement, saying what she had waited more than three years to say to the defendant.
“The greatest robbery that went down was when you took Jared Banta from his family and friends,” she said. “These defendants’ families get to see them and talk to them and maybe hug them, I don’t know.”
On Sept. 8, Mays’ attorney, Jason Hart, filed a motion for shock probation, which can be granted to a first-time offender after serving part of a sentence. Hart said Mays is eligible for shock probabtion, which releases a defendant from incarceration, because he was 17 at the time the crime occurred.
Wingate hasn't ruled on the motion for shock probation.
No. 9 — Notable deaths
C. Michael Davenport
C. Michael Davenport, a real estate developer and philanthropist, passed away on Feb. 21 after going into cardiac arrest in an Indiana hospital. He was 61.
A Frankfort native, Davenport graduated from Franklin County High School in 1975 and acquired his real estate license at age 18, becoming the youngest person in the state to do so at the time.
In 1993, he developed residential subdivisions near Frankfort Regional Medical Center for staff and doctors to live in and, at the county’s request, constructed C. Michael Davenport Boulevard to connect the two.
He also served as chairman of Franklin County’s first American Cancer Society Relay for Life and on the Franklin County Humane Society board; was a founding member of L.I.F.E. House for Animals; and was the recipient of the 2019 Danny A. Garland Humanitarian Award from the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
Charlie Schwartz
A second-generation baker and former owner of Magee’s Bakery, Charlie Schwartz died June 23 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was 62.
Schwartz took over the bakery from his parents and worked there for more than 40 years. It was a place he loved — rising at 2:30 a.m. each day and not leaving until closing time at 5 p.m. for fear he would miss something. He and his wife, Alice, sold the business in 2012.
But his proudest accomplishment was his daughter, Pamela Schwartz.
“When he wasn’t working he was spending time with us, spending time with his family, just enjoying life,” she told The State Journal. “Sleeping in, he really enjoyed that post-retirement.”
Tony Davis
In August, the Frankfort community lost a beloved entrepreneur known for his specialty coffee shop on Broadway.
Tony Davis, owner of Kentucky Knows, died weeks after being involved in a serious motorcycle accident on July 10.
The Lexington native opened Kentucky Knows, which specialized in crafting a variety of coffee flavors aged in Buffalo Trace Distillery barrels, at 337 W. Broadway in late 2016 and became a downtown fixture.
Davis was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps, serving in the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit from 1994-99 — one year of which was active reserve.
When the traditional Fourth of July fireworks show was postponed until Sept. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Frankfort Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 4075, which partners with Buffalo Trace Distillery to put on the annual show, decided to celebrate Davis by naming the fireworks display in his honor.
Abe Padilla
Former Georgetown College cross country and track and field coach Abe Padilla, of Frankfort, passed away in the early morning on Nov. 20 following an accident as he walked along U.S. 421 near U.S. 460 and Schenkel Lane. He was 72.
Padilla was a longtime worker at the Toyota plant in Georgetown who coached the Tigers’ cross country teams for 13 years. His 1996 men’s team was Mid-South Conference runner-up, a feat his 2000 and 2001 women’s teams also accomplished.
He also had multiple national meet qualifiers over the years — including Betsy Laski (Evans), Britney Ping (Chesser), Christi Bradshaw, Ben Hall and Dustin Hughes.
Padilla was also three-time Mid-South Conference Women’s Coach of the Year (2001, 2002, 2004). He retired from coaching in 2008.
Don Sturgeon
A beloved former Franklin County High School history teacher and county magistrate, Don Sturgeon died Dec. 11 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center after battling COVID-19.
Known across the county as “Sturge,” he was a graduate of Elkhorn High and Eastern Kentucky University. He taught at FCHS for 42 years and also coached the swim, gymnastics and academic teams. Sturgeon served as the school’s first athletic director for 16 years and was an avid fan of Flyers sports.
A 12-time member of the All-American Honorary Faculty, Sturgeon was the first recipient of the John Ed McConnell Extra Mile Award, given to exceptional educators, and annually handed out the award to local teachers.
He was elected to the Franklin County Fiscal Court as District 3 magistrate in 2006 and spent 12 years in county government — serving on the Capital Plaza Development Advisory Committee; Frankfort Human Rights Commission; Franklin County Ethics Commission; Health Insurance and Employer Benefit Committee; Home Health Advisory Board; Franklin County High School Youth Service Board; and the Lakeview Park Board.
A recently constructed splash pad at Lakeview Park was named in honor of Sturgeon for his service to the county.
No. 8 — The general election
Local voters had to wait a few extra days before the final outcome of the Frankfort City Commission race in November’s general election was known, thanks to a close race for the fourth and final spot.
Frankfort City Commission candidate Anna Marie Rosen requested a recanvass in the race in which .03 percentage points separated her and fellow candidate Leesa Unger.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock rechecked all the vote totals against figures sent to the State Board of Elections and read all the totals from each machine and voting method to tally the results, which determined Unger bested Rosen by eight votes, 4,252 to 4,244.
The other commissioners-elect are incumbent Katrisha Waldridge, who was the top vote-getter, Kyle Thompson and Kelly May, son of outgoing Mayor Bill May.
In the mayor’s race to succeed Bill May, political newcomer Layne Wilkerson bested former City Commissioner Tommy Haynes by 113 votes, 5,858 (50.49%) to 5,745 (49.51%).
On of the biggest surprises of the 2020 election season was Republican newcomer Adrienne Southworth’s win over Democrat Joe Graviss for Kentucky’s Senate 7 District seat, which is being vacated by former Gov. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort.
Southworth, of Lawrenceburg, was a deputy chief of staff under former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton. She soundly defeated Graviss, who currently holds the House District 56 seat, by nearly 6,000 votes, 33,187 to 27,205.
Independent Ken Carroll, son of former governor and current holder of Senate 7 District seat, placed third with 2,699 votes.
Southworth will be the first Republican to hold that seat as the district is currently configured.
No. 7 — Former FCS finance director sentenced
The former finance director for Franklin County Schools who admitted stealing $1.6 million from the district over eight years was ordered to pay restitution and sentenced to 60 months in federal prison in Oct. 1.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove sentenced Lesley Wade, 44, after she pleaded guilty in May to money laundering and filing a materially false tax return in connection with the theft. She was facing a maximum of 20 years.
“It’s serious in large measure because of the amount of money stolen in this case,” the judge said. “You not just stole, but you stole from all of us.”
Under federal law, she must serve 85% of her sentence.
In addition to repaying the stolen money, Wade also must pay a balance of $315,677 to the IRS for unpaid taxes on the $1.6 million.
In a separate case, Wade owes $82,000 in restitution to the state after pleading guilty to nine counts of willfully making a false tax return on the money she stole from the school district. She was sentenced to 10 years in that case. It will run concurrent to her federal sentencing, her lawyer Dan Carman told the court.
Following her release from prison, Wade will be on supervised release for three years. The judge specifically ordered her not to incur credit charges or open lines of credit.
No. 6 — Main Street traffic changes
Main Street was a topic of conversation numerous times this year.
At the end of June, West Main Street was officially and quietly converted to two-way traffic after decades as a one-way street when a signal pole was installed at the intersection of Ann and West Main the month before.
The Frankfort City Commission, which had been debating the pros and cons of two-way traffic on West Main for years, voted 4-1 in February to approve a contract for $65,185 with Arrow Electric Co. Inc. Commissioner Scott Tippett was the lone dissenter.
Three years prior, city leaders voted down a budget amendment that would have funded the project. At the time, the two-way West Main project would have cost the city $213,700.
In other Main Street news, toward the end of 2019, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the stretch of East Main between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Spaghetti Junction would be converted from four lanes — two in each direction — to three — one in each direction with a center turning lane and bicycle lanes on each side. This year the project came to fruition.
In 2020, KYTC also decided to change the traffic pattern on East Main Street hill between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Broadway to three lanes — one in each direction with a center turning lane and bicycle lanes on each side. The road was resurfaced and restriped in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.