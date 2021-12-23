No. 10 — “Pappygate” featured on Netflix series
In 2013, a ring of employees-turned-thieves stole more than $100,000 worth of bourbon from Buffalo Trace and Wild Turkey distilleries.
Dubbed “Pappygate,” it was one of the biggest crime stories to hit the area in quite some time and in mid-July a few of those involved were featured in an episode of the Netflix documentary series “Heist.”
The documentary featured Toby Curtsinger, a 26-year former processor at Buffalo Trace, who was convicted in 2018 for his role in the top-shelf bourbon thefts; Pat Melton, the former Franklin County Sheriff who led efforts to arrest Curtsinger and others involved; and Brad Bowman, a former State Journal investigative reporter who covered the case that garnered media attention from across the world.
Curtsinger’s family, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Farmer, former Frankfort Police Chief Jeff Abrams and Dusty Adkins were also interviewed for the episode.
“Think about it,” Curtsinger said in the trailer for the documentary. “If you had an opportunity to steal, if you worked in a bank with a vault wide open and nobody seeing you, are you going to do it?”
Perhaps Melton summed up it up best when he called “Pappygate” the case of a lifetime.
“Golly, you can’t make this up,” Melton, now a police officer in Georgetown, said about the scandal.
Curtsinger was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2018, but was granted shock probation.
“I can laugh about it now, but about three years ago it’d just make me cry,” Curtsinger stated, adding that it was traumatic for both him and his family. “I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”
No. 9 — Brooklynn Miles named Miss Kentucky Basketball
In late May Franklin County High School standout guard Brooklynn Miles became the first Lady Flyer to win Miss Kentucky Basketball.
She was presented the award by representatives from the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation in front of family, friends and teammates at a virtual ceremony at her home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now playing for Tennessee, the then-senior finished her high school career as the program’s leading scorer.
“This award means so much to me,” Miles said. “I want all the younger girls to look up to me and be just like, ‘I want to be great.’ I just want everyone to be great and work on whatever they need to work on.
“I just love my family and my support, my coaches, my teammates and the KHSAA for making all this possible.”
Miles began playing varsity basketball when she was in the seventh grade and helped lead the Lady Flyers to the state tournament in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.
“I definitely had my ups and downs. I mean I sat out a whole year of basketball, and now look at me, going to the University of Tennessee, one of the best programs there is in the nation for women’s basketball. I’m really proud of myself. I love the support. It’s great; it’s amazing. I’m trying not to cry.”
Miles is just the second player from Frankfort to receive the award.
Western Hills’ Connie Goins was named Miss Basketball in 1982. She started her high school career at Franklin County and closed it out at WHHS after Western Hills opened in 1980.
No. 8 — Derek Garten sentenced for 2018 murder
A Franklin County man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Margaret “Meg” Smith, was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison on Dec. 3.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced Derek Garten, 41, in accordance to the commonwealth’s recommendation — 30 for murder; five years for tampering with physical evidence; and 12 months for violating a Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO) — all to be served concurrently.
“A guilty but mentally ill conviction serves as an in-between classification whereby a defendant bears legal responsibility for his criminal acts, but is provided treatment while incarcerated,” Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland explained, adding that Garten “appeared to have an underlying pre-existing condition of paranoid schizophrenia worsened by methamphetamine use.”
Court records indicate Garten had a history of physical, verbal and mental abuse against Smith, who took out an emergency protective order against him roughly seven months before he shot and killed her at her residence on Meadow Glen Drive in West Frankfort on July 3, 2018. An autopsy determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the back of her head.
The day before she was murdered, Smith, 39, contacted local authorities because Garten had posted threatening messages on her social media account. She was concerned that he would harm her before court action could be taken.
At Garten’s sentencing, members of Smith’s family read their victims’ impact statements.
“You took the life out of all of us. I still don’t understand why you did this to her,” said one family member. “She put you before herself and did everything for you. Why did you do this, Derek?”
Garten is currently incarcerated in the Scott County Detention Center in Georgetown. Wingate said he will receive credit for time served.
“Because Garten has been convicted of murder, a violent offense, he is not eligible for release on parole until he has served 85% of the sentence imposed,” Cleveland told The State Journal.
No. 7 — China Wok owners sell business
After more than four decades in business, the owners of China Wok hung up their aprons for good in the fall.
Laura and Kenneth Yue, who operated the restaurant in Eastwood Shopping Center since it opened on Dec. 15, 1980, were looking forward to retirement.
The restaurant recently marked its 40-year anniversary.
“While we weren’t able to celebrate the way we had hoped because of the pandemic, this was a big milestone for our family,” Kenneth Yue told The State Journal, adding that during the COVID-19 pandemic they reassessed their priorities.
“It certainly caused us to reflect on how blessed we have been to operate our business for four decades — the many friendships we’ve made, the loyal customers we have, the community support — and it also reminded us of how much hard work it has been and that it might be time to rest a little.”
Looking back, Yue said that opening China Wok was both a thrilling and nerve-wracking time.
“It was exciting to be able to have a business of our own, but we were nervous because you never know what the reaction will be,” he added, saying the family never dreamed it would have so much support.
Over the years, the restaurant has also been the backdrop of many cherished family memories.
The couple’s three daughters, Jennifer Yue Barber, Christina Yue and Elizabeth Yue; son-in-law, Andy Barber; and granddaughters, Molly and Lucy Barber, always came home over the holidays and helped out at China Wok.
“Christmas Eve is always special because it’s a time when we can let our staff off work to spend time with their families and we truly operate the restaurant with our family,” Yue said.
“Our customers enjoy it too because they get to see the little girls who used to play at the restaurant all grown up.”
China Wok has also had its share of tragedy.
In 1997, a fire in Eastwood Shopping Center burned down the restaurant. Yue recalls sitting on the curb watching the flames and not knowing whether they would be able to rebuild the business.
“But the Frankfort community rallied around us and I remember on our re-opening day there was a line out the door with customers supporting us,” he added.
No. 6 — Wan’Dale Robinson sets UK record
University of Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had a breakout season for the Wildcats in 2021.
The Western Hills graduate and University of Nebraska transfer set the single-season reception record with 94. During the Cats’ 52-21 win over Louisville on Nov. 27, Robinson broke the record set by UK tight end James Whalen in 1999.
In his first season as a full-time wide receiver after being used more as a running back with the Huskers, Robinson finished second in the SEC in both receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,164), becoming the Wildcats’ first 1,000-yard receiver since Randall Cobb in 2010. He also caught seven touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards on just seven carries.
“Definitely coming in and being a receiver you want to set all those kinds of records but that wasn’t my goal or anything,” Robinson said. “Luckily, it came with it and I wanted to do whatever I could to help us win and however many times it was for me catching that ball, that's how many times I was going to do it.”
Robinson needs 148 receiving yards in Kentucky's bowl game to pass Craig Yeast (1998) for the single-season record. The Cats take on Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
In June, two signs were installed near the Welcome to Frankfort signage at opposite ends of town to honor Robinson, who was named Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018. A dedication ceremony was held at his alma mater, Western Hills.
“I want to thank the City of Frankfort, my parents, and all my coaches,” Robinson told the crowd at the ceremony, “and I thank God for the opportunity. I always dreamed of being Mr. Football from a young age.
“I wasn’t even in my teens, and I was saying I wanted to win that award. It’s amazing to have a dream come true.”
Robinson finished his high school career with 814 points and 131 touchdowns, both second in the state all-time. His 6,796 rushing yards puts him at 11th place all-time in the state, and he had a combined 8,554 yards rushing and receiving.
He was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and won the Paul Hornung Award, given to the state’s top player, along with the Associated Press and Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football Awards.
