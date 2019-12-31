No. 10: Jailer Rick Rogers retires
During an August Fiscal Court meeting, less than a year after he was elected to his second term as Franklin County jailer, Rick Rogers surprisingly announced he would retire Sept. 1.
The 42-year-old told county elected officials that changes to the Kentucky Retirement Systems influenced his decision, which he said was “in the best interest” of his family.
During Rogers’ tenure, the Franklin County Regional Jail continually ranked among the top in the state for the number of inmates earning their General Educational Development diplomas (GEDs) through Thorn Hill Education Center. FCRJ also added 24-hour medical services and made computer tablets accessible for inmates.
However, his time as jailer was also marred by controversy. In July, a lawsuit alleging negligence against FCRJ was filed on behalf of Dylan Harrison Stratton, an inmate who died as a result of drug withdrawal. A federal lawsuit, brought against the jail by Kelsey Love, a former inmate who gave birth alone inside her cell, was given the go-ahead to continue from a U.S. District Court judge despite the jail’s attempt to have it dismissed.
In July, a former female inmate accused FCRJ guard Brandon Scott Price, 26, of sexually assaulting her while she was incarcerated. He is facing a charge of third-degree sodomy, a Class D felony.
It was also under Rogers’ watch that FCRJ Chief Deputy Kelly Rouse was allowed to retire in 2018 under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations. An outside law firm’s investigation of the matter, which cost the county more than $14,000, found evidence that Rouse “engaged in comments and/or behavior of either a direct or implied nature which has tended to create a hostile environment for female officers at the FCRJ.”
Judge-Executive Huston Wells appointed Jake Banta to take the reins on an interim basis until a special election can be held. Tracy Hopper, a 2018 candidate, and FCRJ Capt. Ben Gash have filed to run for the position.
No. 9: Parcels B and C bid OK'd; Mayo-Underwood Building opens
In late November, Finance and Administration Secretary William Landrum III accepted a $1,000 bid for 12-plus acres of former Capital Plaza property known as Parcels B and C.
Hazard developer Luther “Marty” Johnson, whose New Frankfort Development LLC was the sole bidder, purchased the land — which includes the former site of the Frankfort Convention Center and Fountain Place Shoppes — and has agreed to build a 300-space public parking structure along with mixed-use residential and commercial development.
By accepting Johnson’s bid, the property — which was state-owned and therefore tax-exempt — will now be on the local tax rolls. City Manager Keith Parker called it “a game-changer” for both Frankfort Independent Schools, which can now collect property tax, and the city, which will be able to collect occupational tax from business and organization employees once the property is occupied.
Johnson told The State Journal possibilities for the space include a supermarket, pharmacy and a new YMCA, adding that he wants to “do something that’s pedestrian-friendly and good for the people downtown.”
Speaking of downtown, less than 19 months after the Capital Plaza Tower fell from the Frankfort skyline, its replacement, The Mayo-Underwood Building, was completed and dedicated in October.
Named in honor of the former African American school that formerly stood in that location, the four-story, 385,500-square-foot building houses nearly 1,600 state employees and was finished five months ahead of schedule and on budget.
No. 8: Mark Kopp
About a month after school started the Franklin County Schools superintendent found himself at the center of an attempted bribery case that was eventually dismissed without prejudice in district court.
Mark Kopp was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of attempted bribery of a public servant in September stemming from alleged statements he made to Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Montey Chappell in an effort to make an investigation against Bondurant Middle School Principal Whitney Allison go away. Allison is accused of failing to report child abuse in a case involving former BMS teacher Todd Smith, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony.
The superintendent supposedly implied he would not rehire district safety coordinator Jeff Abrams, but Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland, who reviewed the case after it was dropped in district court, said that though Kopp’s comments were “improper” they “do not amount to a violation” of state bribery laws.
In an unrelated matter at the end of June, Kopp confirmed that FCS Finance Director and Treasurer Lesley Wade resigned after originally being suspended with pay when it was discovered that she was under investigation by the FBI. No details about the investigation were made public and the FCS Board of Education unanimously voted Shane Smith, a partner at Smith CPA and Advisors in Lexington, to fill the vacancy.
No. 7: Bill May and Julian Carroll to hang it up
Back in March Mayor Bill May decided he wouldn’t seek reelection, but he didn’t go public with the news until last week.
With nearly 29 years of public office under his belt, including five terms as city commissioner and five mayoral terms, May said he was stepping away from public service to focus on both his family and his health.
It was near his 60th birthday in the spring when the mayor was diagnosed with cancer. He will find out in March whether the treatment he has undergone has killed the cancer.
May isn’t the only longtime politician who decided this year to hang it up. In April, former Gov. and current District 7 state Sen. Julian Carroll announced he will retire at the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2020.
With a political career that spanned nearly 60 years, the 88-year-old Democrat has been a mainstay in the legislature — serving five terms in the state House, including a stint as speaker from 1968-70 where he was known for shattering gavels, and, since 2004, four terms in the state Senate. In between, he was elected lieutenant governor and assumed the governorship three years later when then-Gov. Wendell Ford was elected to Congress. He won a reelection bid the following year and served as the state’s top leader in the mid- to late-1970s, before settling down to practice law.
Carroll, whose district includes Franklin, Woodford, Anderson, Owen and Gallatin counties, has endorsed state Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, as his successor. The race has also drawn a crowded Republican field.
No. 6: Pic-Pac goes out of business
A little over a year after the community rallied to keep a local mom-and-pop grocery store afloat, Frankfort said goodbye to Pic-Pac, a downtown staple on Second and Steele streets since the early 1950s.
“The customer base just isn’t there,” owner Danny Bryant told The State Journal in late July.
Built as an A&P in 1953, the store became Pic-Pac in the early 1980s. Bryant, who put in 44 years at the store, purchased it in 1998.
The store was considered a “lifeline for our downtown community” by City Commissioners Eric Whisman and Scott Tippett because it served “many nearby low-income, fixed-income, elderly or disabled citizens” who have since had to rely on transportation to and from area grocery stores.
Although the city commission has discussed recruiting a replacement for the store, which closed its doors for good on July 20, the building still sits empty.