No. 5: Frankfort Plant Board shakeup
In 2019, the five-member Frankfort Plant Board got a facelift — and was temporarily down to just two directors, one short of a quorum — after Mayor Bill May opted not to reappoint the chair and vice chair and another director resigned following a move out of state.
The terms of Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin expired Sept. 23 and May took no action to reappoint them. The mayor nominates candidates to the FPB board and a majority vote of the commission is required for confirmation.
Rosen and Baldwin faced criticism from city leaders and fellow board members for their 2017 efforts to revisit the plant board’s electricity contracts with the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency and recent inaction on a replacement for the Tanglewood water reservoir.
In 2018, FPB announced plans to replace the 134-year-old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon water tank with a $3.8 million price tag. However, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission stepped in and recommended denying the project because it was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
Worried that property values would be negatively affected by the conversion from two tanks to one bigger one, the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association advocated for replacing the tanks with ones of comparable size. The neighborhood's plan was also endorsed by the Frankfort City Commission. FPB sued the city, claiming the planning commission overstepped its bounds.
May told The State Journal last month that he chose not to reappoint Rosen because he wanted to reach an agreement on the reservoir litigation.
The same week that Rosen and Baldwin’s terms expired, Director Jeff Bradshaw resigned from the municipal utility's board. In a special meeting the following week, the city commission voted 3-1 to approve May’s appointment of John Cubine to fill Bradshaw’s seat for a term expiring in 2022.
Cubine, who previously resigned from the FPB board in 2017, was voted board chair during the October FPB meeting. Stephen Mason was elected vice chair and Dawn Hale serves as secretary treasurer. A week later, the city commission unanimously approved May's nomination of John Snyder, a Legislative Research Commission employee, to the board.
The new board voted unanimously to send the city a proposed settlement agreement to end the reservoir litigation.
One board seat remains vacant.
No. 4: Gun violence
During a two-month period in autumn, seven people were shot and four died in Franklin County as a result of gun violence.
At a Labor Day get-together at East Frankfort Park, Anthony L. Hendrix Jr., 25, of Cincinnati, and two others were shot. Hendrix died and the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Justin Cromer, 28, of East Saint Louis, Illinois, was charged with Hendrix’s murder.
Less than 48 hours later, Frankfort resident Coty Lee Brumbeck, 24, and his dog, Baloo, were gunned down in a parking garage on St. Clair Street.
Antonio Bolling, 40, of Frankfort, was charged with Brumback’s murder. Nena M. Washington, 39, was also charged complicity to murder.
On Sept. 30, Xavier Cochrum and Ezavion Peyton, both 19, were shot at a home on Menominee Trail. Cochrum died. A third person was shot at but wasn't injured.
Elijah T. Amburgey, 18, was charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree assault in connection with the shootings.
The morning after the Indian Hills shooting, Ronald Thornton, 73, was found dead from a fatal gunshot wound in his Pea Ridge Road residence.
A 17-year-old unidentified male has been charged with Thornton’s death and Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland told The State Journal he plans to try the juvenile as an adult.
No. 3: Adam Hyatt
Midway through summer break, tragic news broke that a beloved Franklin County High School teacher was killed in a car accident near the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
Adam Hyatt, who was a social studies teacher at the school for more than 10 years, was the lone occupant of his vehicle, which was stopped in heavy traffic on Interstate 75 when another car crashed into its rear on July 7.
Hyatt, 38, was airlifted to Jellico Community Hospital before being transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he died from his injuries.
Following his death, the community, school and students rallied around his family — wife, Kari, a teacher at Collins Lane Elementary, and their two children.
The FCHS boys basketball team organized a prayer vigil attended by around 100 people on July 8. They shared stories and wrote notes and their favorite memories of Hyatt, who was an announcer at the team’s games.
The following morning a fundraiser was started on Facebook to help the family cover expenses. More than $18,000 was raised online in addition to a memorial fund set up for the family at Traditional Bank.
In early August, the FCHS Beta Club held a blood drive that Hyatt, a co-adviser of the club, planned prior to his death. The Frankfort City Commission honored the teacher’s memory by proclaiming Aug. 12 as “Adam Hyatt Day.”
Kentucky State Police have not charged anyone in connection with the three-vehicle accident, which remains under investigation.
No. 2: Peaks Mill water
A boil water advisory in the Peaks Mill Water District has spanned the last half of 2019.
The advisory was first issued at the end of July due to low chlorine levels in the water, and a few areas in the water district are still under the advisory as 2020 begins.
A few days prior to the start of the advisory, customers reported a foul odor and taste in their water, but this was related to debris in the Kentucky River from the Jim Beam warehouse fire.
The Kentucky of Division of Water became involved in the advisory early on in August by running tests in Peaks Mill homes at the request of residents. Robin Hartmen, a spokesperson for the Division of Water, said that all of the tests cleared the water as safe to drink. More roads were added to the advisory at the end of August.
Things came to a head at a Sept. 11 meeting of the Peaks Mill Water District. Dozens of residents attended, as well as representatives from the Division of Water, Franklin County Fourth District Magistrate Scotty Tracy and Judge-Executive Huston Wells. At that point, more than 175 customers in the water district had been under the boil water advisory for 40 days. The public comment period lasted over two hours.
During the meeting, Division of Water Director Peter Goodman told the water district commissioners that Louisville Water, which has a history of helping small water systems, was willing to assist PMWD. Connecting to Kentucky American Water out of Owen County was also discussed.
“So if you don’t ask for help, it’s your fault, your fault. So, ask for help,” Wells told PMWD Chairman Church Quarles and Dale Gatewood, who handles maintenance and meters for the water district, during the public meeting.
Afterward, some residents felt more confident about finding a solution, while others were not as confident.
The Division of Water issued a notice of violation to the water district in August and referred the case to its enforcement branch in early October. A corrective action plan was submitted from PWMD to the state, but it “was found to be deficient and did not contain enough detailed information” to fix the problem.
Reporter McKenna Horsley contributed to this report.