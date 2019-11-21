The area's tourism agency recently received a state award.
The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission was awarded a Traverse Award for Excellence in Tourism Marketing from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association earlier this month. The tourism commission accepted the award during the Traverse Golden Gala Awards Dinner on Nov. 7 in Northern Kentucky.
The bronze award was for visitfrankfort.com, which launched earlier this year.
“Having launched our new website in April, we are thrilled to receive this recognition from KTIA and its panel of tourism industry experts,” said Executive Director Robin Antenucci in a press release.
More than 160 entries were submitted for the competition, which had 16 categories. KTIA represents all segments of Kentucky’s more than $11 billion tourism industry.