Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites is partnering with the Capital City Museum to offer free, regularly scheduled tours of Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill.  

Beginning January of this year, Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites staff have worked to re-configure, repair and update the Sullivan House Visitor's Center, formerly known as the Sullivan House Inn and Tavern. The newly offered tour schedule is meant to compliment these interior updates.  

The Sullivan House Visitor's Center has been re-organized to include a new meeting space, archaeological exhibits, nature preservation information, 1800s lifeways interpretation, a photo area and a gift shop.

Back row, from left, are Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens, Scott Games and Alex Cunningham. In the next row, from left, are Ashley Morris, Mark Hayden, Dan Shouse and Beth Shields. In the front row, from left, are Christian Wilkins, Adam Curry and Gordon Sanders. (Photo submitted)

The Sullivan House Visitor's Center will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours will be offered Tuesday-Saturday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. On Wednesday, Friday and Saturday there will be an additional evening tour at 5 p.m.  

"Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill is a well-loved 'hidden gem' of a walking and hiking area for Frankfort and our hope is to elevate the historic resources of this site," said Museum and Historic Sites Supervisor Dr. Eleanor Hasken-Wagner.  

"Not only are there two earthwork forts, Fort Boone and the New Redoubt, which are rare in their own rite, but the original boundary fences for the city are also located on top of the hill," she added. "We're honored to continue the legacy of their conservation and interpretation."  

All tours will commence at the Sullivan House Visitor's Center. The tours will have varying themes and will give guests an expanded understanding of the historical relevance of this natural resource. The Sullivan House Visitor's Center is located at 400 Clifton Ave. 

All tours are free, but bookings are recommended. Please visit the Capital City Museum for more information on Fort Hill or to book a tour at www.CapitalCityMuseum.com

The Capital City Museum is located at 325 Ann St. The museum specializes in presenting and sharing stories of Frankfort and Franklin County. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday with free admission. Contact the museum front desk for any inquiries or to schedule a private tour at 502-696-0607.

