By a vote of 6-4, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission approved a development plan to construct 16 townhomes within the Village at Duckers subdivision.
The first five “yes” votes were David Boggs, Patti Cross, Sherron Jackson, Keith Lee and Tim Luscher, and the four “no” votes were Paul Looney, Bill May, Darrell Sanderson and Brent Sweger. Planning commission Chairman Russell Wright cast the final ballot, voting yes, and approving the plan at Thursday's meeting.
Commission members heard findings and recommendations from planning and zoning staff, as well as questions and comments from members of the public. Much of what the public had to say was about the impact the townhomes would have on traffic in that section of the subdivision.
This section of the Village at Duckers subdivision, labeled phase 8A-2, was originally approved in 2008. At that time, only 10 townhomes were planned for the area, which is a cul-de-sac at the corner of Robert M. Green and Bobby Jones boulevards.
The proposal presented to them Thursday by CDT Homes LLC, owned by William L. Crumbaugh, increased the number of units to 16. These would consist of two- to three-bedroom units with two off-street parking spaces: a one-car garage and the driveway directly in front of the garage. This complies with county zoning ordinances regulating the amount of parking for single-family dwellings.
Testimonies from current residents of the subdivision focused mostly on parking and traffic concerns. Lauren Hogan bought her home and has been living in the area for the past two years. She said there are already problems with on-street parking throughout the neighborhood. While it is legal in Franklin County to park on the street, it makes it difficult to navigate the neighborhood.
“Currently in our neighborhood, I challenge you to take a drive after this meeting’s over in our neighborhood, you’re constantly dodging cars right now that have two-car garages and there’s constant street parking. You’re barely getting through cars,” she said.
The boulevard was created as an extra entrance when that section of the subdivision was proposed back in 2008. It is a straight stretch of road, just under a quarter-mile long, with an empty field on one side and an industrial park on the other.
Another resident, Constance Trainer, said she cannot open her mailbox without being afraid someone would hit her going too fast down Greenway Boulevard. On multiple occasions, she said, she has seen cars totaled in front of her house. One time, it almost happened while she went to get her mail.
“Yesterday, I was checking my mail. I was not on the street, I stand up in the yard and twist around to the mailbox. A car saw me and thought I was in the road, and swerved to get away from me, and nearly hit a car head-on,” she said.
Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said issues with street parking and speeding in the neighborhood should be dealt with by the sheriff’s office. Both he and Planning Commission Counsel Ed Logan also said the planning commission had no control over those things.
Melanie McIntosh, another resident, said she received 139 signatures from the neighborhood opposing the 16 townhomes. She calculated that the combined investment from those people, based on the values of their homes, was $11 million.
McIntosh bought her home in August because she was told there were only going to be 10 townhomes going in and not the 16 proposed at the meeting. The impact the townhomes would have on on-street parking worried her. She said she already has to drop her son off somewhere else because the school bus will not pick him up down her street.
“The school bus will not come down this street at all. I would have to take my 6-year-old over to a whole other street at 6 a.m. in the morning, leave him standing on the corner before a bus would even come through,” she said. “They refuse to come down here. They said there is too much congestion.”
During the vote, Cross said she had been on the fence about the proposal. However, she said the concerns over traffic and on-street parking were out of the control of the planning commission. She did sympathize with neighborhood residents on it, though.
“I really wish perhaps the police or somebody would come deal with your parking issues. But there’s a lot of the complaints and things that have been, as Mr. Logan has tried and tried to tell you, have nothing to do with this vote, and the traffic is one of them,” she said.
