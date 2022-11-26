Crowds gather for 73rd Christmas parade, tree lighting at Capitol

An Frankfort Plant Board bucket truck covered in lights participated in the Christmas parade in 2021. (State Journal file photo)

Get ready for Capital Avenue to be transformed into "Toyland" for the Frankfort Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.

The parade is presented by Froggy Country, Passport Radio, Pop Radio and Commonwealth Credit Union (CCU). Entrants will be accepted until 10 a.m. Dec. 5. Register at frankfortparade.com/sign-up/.

