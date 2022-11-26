Get ready for Capital Avenue to be transformed into "Toyland" for the Frankfort Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
The parade is presented by Froggy Country, Passport Radio, Pop Radio and Commonwealth Credit Union (CCU). Entrants will be accepted until 10 a.m. Dec. 5. Register at frankfortparade.com/sign-up/.
Mindy Greenwell, Pop Radio 93.5 program director, director of promotions and Frankfort market program director assistant, said she expects close to 100 entrants in the parade. She expects most entrants to be from Frankfort/Franklin County, but some will be from surrounding counties.
The parade theme this year is "Christmas in Toyland."
"There is so much you can do with this theme," Greenwell said. "From wooden soldiers to Tickle Me Elmo, people can use their imagination and have fun with it!"
Greenwell said that elves from CCU will be walking the parade route to collect new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army. The Grand Marshals of the parade will be Majors Curtis and Natalie Sayre from the Salvation Army.
The parade steps onto High Street from CCU at 6 p.m. It will turn on West Main Street, then head across the Capital Avenue Bridge to the capitol where each float will be judged by a representative from CCU and President/CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, Tish Shade.
After the parade, the judges will vote on their favorite float to win $1,000, according to the registration website. If a non-profit entry wins, they can keep the $1,000. For-profit entries that win must donate the $1,000 to a charity of their choice. Second place wins $500 and third place wins $250.
Last year, the first place winners were Frankfort Regional Medical Center, second place was Inside Out Landscape Design and third place was Western Hills High School FFA.
Bringing up the rear of the parade will be Santa himself. When he arrives at the end of the route in front of the Annex building, he will light up the Christmas tree with Gov. Andy Beshear along with Beshear's family, parade judges and emcees on the grandstand.
There will also be food trucks in that area, Greenwell said.
"Colorful floats, decorated vehicles, marching bands, Santa ... what's not to love?," Greenwell said. "The Frankfort Christmas Parade is such a fun tradition. Bundle up, bring a chair or blanket and get into the holiday spirit with your community."
