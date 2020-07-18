A tractor trailer hauling rolled plastic caught fire closing down westbound 1-64 near the Graefenburg exit, mile-maker 48, Saturday evening.

Tom Russell, director of the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, said the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Fire Department responded to the scene.

The interstate was closed for about three hours and traffic was backed up for approximately 3 miles. Traffic was detoured to U.S. 60.

