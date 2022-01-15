On Dec. 13, Traditional Bank established the Western KY Disaster Relief Fund in response to the devastating tornado outbreak, which cut more than a 200-mile path of destruction through several Western Kentucky counties, taking an especially hard toll on the community of Mayfield.
As a result of those fundraising efforts, Traditional Bank CEO Andy Baker presented a check to the United Way of the Bluegrass in honor of a $115,363.83 donation recently made to the United Way of Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
“Our hearts go out to our fellow Kentuckians who are suffering from the devastating tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky," Baker said in an email to Traditional Bank employees. "We offer hope and prayers to so many who are now grieving, assessing losses and seeking help in meeting the most basic human needs of shelter, clothing, nourishment and healthcare. But we want to do more.”
Traditional Bank searched for a local non-profit organization who could help them get funds directly into the hands of Western Kentucky agencies and community leaders as efficiently as possible. United Way board member and Traditional Bank employee Chas Sargent quickly connected Baker with the United Way of Kentucky and its Tornado Relief Fund.
Through discussion with the United Way of the Bluegrass, the bank learned that donations to the United Way of Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund would directly benefit local emergency management, disaster partners and others providing critical relief services in the impacted counties.
The bank’s fundraising efforts began with a grass-roots, word-of-mouth approach including social media posts, website posts and cash and check donations collected through the bank’s branch network. A few days after the campaign launched, the bank was able to add an online donation portal. As an incentive to encourage donations, and increase the fund’s impact, Traditional Bank provided a dollar-for-dollar donation match in the amount of $25,000.
Donations poured into its seven-county footprint, and within a week, the first match was met. In response to Kentuckians’ donations, Traditional Bank increased its matching pledge from $25,000 to $35,000. Within days, that fundraising goal was met, and the bank increased its match again to $50,000.
“As a board member of the United Way of the Bluegrass, I’ve seen first-hand the impact they make throughout our state," Sargent said. "I was glad to be able to partner Andy and the bank with the United Way of Kentucky Tornado Relief fund, knowing that 100% of the money we helped raise is going directly to people in areas who need it most.”
While the Traditional Bank match has been met, the United Way is still accepting donations online at www.uwky.org/tornado.
