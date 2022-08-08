Following the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky, Traditional Bank established the Eastern KY Relief Fund. As an incentive to encourage donations, and increase the fund’s impact, it provided a dollar for dollar donation match in the amount of $25,000.

In less than a week, local communities met the match. In response to this  generosity, Traditional Bank has increased its matching pledge from $25,000 to $35,000. Together, communities and Traditional Bank can help the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) do even more good through local partnerships in eastern Kentucky with 100% of funds raised going directly to impacted areas and individuals.

