Traditional Bank is matching donations up to $50,000 for its Western KY Disaster Relief Fund. It established the fund in response to the severe storms and devastation that occurred on Dec. 10 and 11 in the western half of the commonwealth.

The bank had originally planned to match $25,000 in donations, but after reaching that goal in less than a week, decided to keep the momentum going and raise it to $50,000, resulting in a total of $100,000 going to the relief fund.

Andy Baker, Traditional Bank’s CEO, said it will continue matching donations into next week. Should they surpass the current $50,000 threshold, Baker said the bank’s Board of Directors could raise it.

“It’s possible that we could maybe go to $60,000. We can certainly still continue to accept donations.”

“As a matter of fact,” he continued, “I had a church call me yesterday and said, ‘We’ll make a donation if you’ll match it,’ and I said, ‘Yes, we’ll match it.’”

The first $50,000, which includes $25,000 in donations and the $25,000 matched by the bank, was delivered to the relief fund on Wednesday.

Donations to the Western KY Disaster Relief Fund can be made either on Traditional's website or at any of its locations, including the Frankfort branch at 91 Arrowhead Court. The Frankfort bank’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. for the lobby and 8 a.m.–5 p.m. for the drive-thru, and Friday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. for the lobby and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. for the drive-thru. The bank is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription