Harry Carver was interested in the Grand Theatre before it even reopened, and he’s a long-time volunteer at the entertainment outlet.
For his work, Carver is a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“Since before we opened, that’s how long it’s been,” Carver said when asked how long he’s volunteered at the Grand.
“A lot of work went on for years before the theater was renovated. At first you couldn’t even tell a theater was there. There was a lot of progress made under Bill Cull.
“The Grand is a non-profit and gets assistance from volunteers,” Carver said. “That’s why I’m happy to volunteer now. It doesn’t work without volunteers, and that’s with all nonprofits in the community. They stay in business because of volunteers.”
When Carver volunteers, he works at the concession stand. He’s had training that allows him to serve alcohol.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said about volunteering. “I see people out that I might not see all the time.”
Being in the concession stand means he can’t watch the shows in their entirety, but he does check them out for a few minutes when he gets a chance.
Carver sees the Grand as a way to promote Frankfort.
“You meet people who haven’t been in town before,” he said. “We get a lot of folks from out of town, and they’re really impressed with the town and downtown. They want to come back.”
Carver is a real estate appraiser and Realtor with Bluegrass Realty and Investments, and the Grand isn’t the only place he volunteers.
He also chairs the advisory board of he Franklin County Community Fund, which is an affiliate fund of Blue Grass Community Foundation that was established by local citizens to create a more generous, vibrant and engaged Frankfort/Franklin County. This permanently endowed fund provides support for civic projects and charitable endeavors for generations to come.
“It’s good to see people healing and to be around people,” Carver said about volunteering as the pandemic wanes. “All nonprofits couldn’t function if not for volunteers.
“Volunteering is good for you, and it’s good for the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.