For nearly 20 years, Dr. Clark Cash has been a vital cog in the Mission Frankfort Clinic, serving as the dental director.
Cash recently stepped down from that position, and for his work with the clinic, he has been named a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
The Mission Frankfort Clinic started in September 2002 as a dental clinic, and medical and pharmaceutical services began in 2004. The clinic, located inside First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge, provides basic medical, dental and pharmaceutical care to the uninsured of Franklin County.
The clinic is open most Wednesday evenings and one Saturday per month. All services are free of charge. According to the church’s website, as of 2020 the clinic averaged approximately 800 to 1,000 appointments per year.
Cash didn’t want to talk about himself, but there were plenty of people eager to sing his praises.
“Dr. Cash was one of the dentists to lead the dental unit for the Honduran Medical-Dental Mission trips sponsored by the First United Methodist Church for over 10 years,” said Mary Ann Burch, a former dental volunteer with the clinic.
“He was a great mentor for several dental students, including his son, Logan, who went on the mission trip with us. He has a wonderful calm way about him, which makes those who learn from him relax and soak up the knowledge and kindness that he shares.”
Dr. Keith R. Felton, senior pastor at First Baptist Church, is a former director of the Mission Frankfort Clinic.
“Without the initial work and service of Dr. Cash, the Mission Frankfort Clinic may not have gotten off the ground,” Felton said. “For almost 18 years, Dr. Cash has freely given of his time and talents helping countless individuals with dental care who didn’t have insurance. Because of his credentials and reputation in the community, other professionals joined in the work.
“He was instrumental in getting a law changed so that specialists like himself could do general dentistry in a free clinic setting. I remember the first patient coming to our clinic and Dr. Cash providing the individual some much needed dental work. Now, the clinic averages over 800 patient appointments a year with over 100 professional and lay volunteers following in Dr. Cash’s footsteps.”
Cash and his wife, Trudy, are moving to North Carolina.
“My husband has been so blessed,” Trudy Cash said. “A husband, father, Christian, doctor — when we count his blessings they just go on and on. His deep commitment to his community in Frankfort has come very naturally; he has a servant’s heart.
“It has been his honor to provide care for the citizens, in private practice as well as the Missions Clinic. It has been humbling. We have taken a step toward a new journey for us in North Carolina, doing much of the same, providing care for our new community.”
Mariane Braden, who retired five years ago as nurse clinical coordinator at the clinic, worked with Cash for six years.
“He was amazing,” she said. “He’s a visionary. It was his vision, his and some others, to start the Missions Clinic.”
Braden said when she thought of Cash, several words came to mind.
“Professional, kind, pleasant, never frustrated, never unkind,” she said. “He’s just an amazing person. I’ve never seen him frustrated, never seen him upset. He’s always pleasant, one of the kindest people I know.
“It’s going to be such a loss,” Braden added. “I’m happy for him. Everyone needs to change and grow, but boy, am I heartbroken for the clinic.”
Last year, when the mission trip to Honduras was called off because of the pandemic, volunteers spent that time at the Missions Clinic.
“We held a four-day free dental clinic at the Baptist Church,” Burch said. “Dr. Cash invited local dentists and dental hygienists to join us in that clinic, and many of them have continued to volunteer since then. Dr. Cash along with his wife, Trudy, has kept the clinic running in a safe and healthy manner.
“I count myself lucky to call Dr. Cash my friend.”
Cash has already completed his last regular clinic date.
“He is not one to seek any limelight as probably many of your readers are learning about his 18 years of mission work here in Frankfort for the first time,” Felton said, “but for a great number of residents, they know Dr. Cash as a hero. Count me as one who thinks the same.”
