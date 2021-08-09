A few years ago, while looking for a way to spend some of his extra time, Bruce Day came across the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals.
It was a perfect fit.
Day has been volunteering at the no-kill shelter for about eight years, and he has been named a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“My story is about 10 years ago I lost someone very important to me, and I was semi-retired,” Day said. “I had some time on my hands, and I told myself ‘you need to pick up some responsibility.’
“I have a good friend who volunteers here, and I picked up a shift (at L.I.F.E. House) with him. It’s been a blessing, and my friend would tell you the same thing.”
Day is at L.I.F.E. House two or three days a week, working with cats on Tuesday, dogs on Thursday and doing whatever else needs to be done.
“I’ll do anything I can for Betty,” Day said about Martin, L.I.F.E. House’s president. “I’ll do transport, going to Lexington to pick up dogs, and I do landscaping. Betty’s a saint. She does wonderful work out here, and I’d do anything for her.”
There are some challenges to working with animals, one of which Day called foster fail.
One was a dog he fostered that was adopted by people in Detroit.
“It broke my heart to give him up,” Day said. “I sat in the car the day I brought him back. I couldn’t go inside.”
The other was a pug that was at L.I.F.E. House who was going to be adopted by a woman in North Carolina who had her adoption application approved.
“The day before she came (from North Carolina) I was going to go in and beg Betty to let me have that dog,” Day said.
Day didn’t adopt either of those dogs, but he kept in touch with their adopters to see how the dogs were doing.
While seeing the animals being adopted was hard, Day said that doesn’t change the way he feels about volunteering.
“I know they’re going to good homes,” he said. “That’s what we’re working for.
“My first day here I went to the kennels downstairs, and there was a little min pin (miniature pinscher). I went into there to look at him and he bit me.
“Ever since then, whenever a new dog presents as aggressive or scared, or even it doesn't, I sit down in the kennel with it. It let the min pin know it was safe. The next time I went into his kennel within five minutes he was in my lap.”
Day has a pug, Macey, he adopted from L.I.F.E. House along with a feral mother cat and her two kittens that Day took to L.I.F.E. House to be spayed/neutereed and to get their shots.
"Somehow they all ended up back home with me," he said.
Day, who works as a bartender at the Elks Lodge, encourages others to volunteer.
“It gives me a sense of responsibility,” he said. “I like being out here and being able to help out. It’s good for me, and it’s good for the pets.
“I wish other people would do this,” he added. “You become acquainted with the pooper scoopers and litter boxes. You take the dogs on walks and when you come back you sit on the bench with them.
“If you work one day a week or one day a month, what you do matters.”
