Forty-three years ago, Patsy Cox didn’t know anything about being a waitress or Chinese food.

Now she’s an expert.

Unsung Heroes Logo.jpg
073123_ChinaWok_hb-2.jpg

Longtime China Wok waitress Patsy Cox waits tables during the restaurant's last day of business on Monday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
073123_ChinaWok_hb-3.jpg

Longtime China Wok waitress Patsy Cox hugs customer Judy Carr during the restaurant's last day of business on Monday. "I've been coming here for 45 years," Carr said. "I'm going to miss it." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
073123_ChinaWok_hb-8.jpg

Longtime China Wok waitress Patsy Cox smiles as she looks at the Kentucky Colonel certificate she received from Gov. Andy Beshear. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
073123_ChinaWok_hb-10.jpg

China Wok staff Chen Jiang and Shunfang Ou take a picture on the restaurant's last day of business on Monday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
073123_ChinaWok_hb-11.jpg

China Wok staff Deshui Jiang and Danny Jiang take a picture on the restaurant's last day of business on Monday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription