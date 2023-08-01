Forty-three years ago, Patsy Cox didn’t know anything about being a waitress or Chinese food.
Now she’s an expert.
After 43 years as a server at China Wok, that chapter of Cox’s life came to a close Monday with the closing of the restaurant.
“When I first started here in 1980, I didn’t I’d make it,” Cox said during an interview Friday. “I’m from Henry County, and I’m just a country girl.
“I didn’t think I’d make it at all.”
Cox not only made it but she thrived, building a family and a loyal fanbase at the restaurant.
She has been named a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
Cox started working at China Wok when a friend who was employed there said they needed help.
“When I started, that first week, I said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make it’ because I never knew nothing about Chinese food,” she said. “I was old school, you know? I was raised up with fried chicken and potatoes. I didn’t know what it looked like. I didn’t think I’d make it. Now look where I’m at, right?
“I couldn’t have done it without my customers. They’ve been so supportive through everything for me.”
Staying at China Wok for an extended time wasn’t in Cox’s plans.
“I figured I’d start here and go to something else, and then I started loving my customers and they became so supportive and I just made it my home,” she said.
That’s when customers became like family.
“We just started talking, talking about family stuff and when they had trauma in their families and stuff I would just be there for them, and they would be there for me,” Cox said.
“But they’ve said wherever I go, they’re going to support me and follow me. I’m like a bird. They said wherever I land they’re going to be there.”
Cox worked for Kenneth and Laura Yue for most of her time at China Wok, and she stayed on when the Yues sold the business two years ago.
Monday was the last day China Wok was open, and a new restaurant is expected to go into that location.
“I’m going to go to another restaurant, but I’m just overwhelmed right now, so I don’t know which one I’m going to,” Cox said. “The whole town of Frankfort has offered me jobs. I’ve just got to think about it.
“I’m just overwhelmed and heartbroken. I never dreamed this would happen. I really thought I’d be here until I was like 70 or 80 years old. I loved it so much. I used to tease my customers, ‘well, you all will be coming in here, I’ll be on a walker and you’ll have to help me.’ They’d just laugh at me.”
Cox has three daughters, six grandsons and one granddaughter, and she said her family and her fiancé have been supportive.
“They love it (the restaurant),” Cox said. “They’re heartbroken because they love Chinese food. They were raised in here. They’re heartbroken too.”
Cox said people have told her she should retire, but that’s not in her plans.
“I’ve got bills to pay,” she said. “They don’t stop. I’ve worked too hard for what I’ve got, you know what I’m saying?
“I’ve been blessed. I don’t think I want to get out of serving. I want to keep serving, but I appreciate all of the things people have offered me.”
Cox has been voted Favorite Server twice in The State Journal Frankfort's Faves annual contest.
“I just remember everybody’s order when they come through the door,” she said. “They say, ‘Patsy, I want the usual,’ and I say, ‘OK.’ A lot of people really enjoy that, when they come in all I have to do is give them their food. I already know what they want.”
Cox was especially busy the last couple of weeks as customers came in to offer well wishes and have another meal served by their favorite waitress.
On Friday, Cox was made a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Later this week she’ll start looking for her next job.
“I’m so sad, but new adventure, right?” Cox said. “I just worry about me because I don’t know nothing about computers, and you know how the new restaurants do all those computers and all that. I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it because we write everything on paper — old school.
“Wherever I go, they’re going to have to let me bring something home so I can learn because that’s hard, you know?”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.