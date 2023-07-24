Scott Tracy always knew what he wanted to be — a policeman, and not just any policeman.

Unsung Heroes Logo.jpg

“I wanted to be a Frankfort police officer,” said Tracy, a captain with the Frankfort Police Department. “I didn’t want to be a state trooper. I didn’t want to work in Lexington or Louisville. I grew up in Frankfort, and I wanted to stay in Frankfort and serve the community I grew up in.”

072622.Unsunghero-Tracy_submitted.jpg

Capt. Scott Tracy with the Frankfort Police Department is a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero. (Photo submitted)
072622.UnsungHero-Tracy Family_ly.jpg

Capt. Scott Tracy, second from right, walks with his wife, Holly, and his sons Cameron, left, and Maxwell, right. Tracy is a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription