Scott Tracy always knew what he wanted to be — a policeman, and not just any policeman.
“I wanted to be a Frankfort police officer,” said Tracy, a captain with the Frankfort Police Department. “I didn’t want to be a state trooper. I didn’t want to work in Lexington or Louisville. I grew up in Frankfort, and I wanted to stay in Frankfort and serve the community I grew up in.”
Tracy, who has received a lifesaving award from the city and a certificate of heroism from the Kentucky House of Representatives in recent years, is the Traditional Bank Unsung Hero of the Week.
Tracy began working for the city in 2001 as a dispatcher, a position he held for three years before becoming a police officer in November 2004.
“It was something I wanted to do since I was a little kid,” he said. “When you’re little you want to be an astronaut, a nurse, a teacher. I wanted to be a police officer.
“I knew some police officers. I saw them in their uniforms, saw their passion for the job, and that’s something I wanted for me.”
It’s a career he’s glad he pursued.
“When you’re little you think about chasing the bad guy or high speed chases,” Tracy said. “Is that part of it? Absolutely, but there’s more to it than that. You see the bigger picture. It’s actually about more than chasing bad guys. It’s about being part of the community.
“I worked nights for a lot of years, and I said I’d never stop working nights because the people in the community could sleep peacefully because I was out there protecting them.
“Now I’ve been promoted up, and that’s changed,” he said. “I have to find a way to make an impact. I try to take some of the wisdom I’ve learned over the years and pass it on to the younger officers. I’m getting older, but I think ‘how can I make an impact on the younger officers and the people that I serve?’”
Serving the public can be dangerous, and Tracy remembers the first call he received that involved a shooting.
“I was young,” he said. “I’d been out on my own for a couple weeks, and we got a call about a shooting. It was at a party.
“I was running to the door, and everyone else was running away, and the thought crossed my mind, ‘what’s wrong with this picture?’ But that’s part of being an officer. That’s part of what we do.”
Tracy has been a member of the Tactical Response Unit for 14 years and is currently the unit’s commander.
“We’ve been in a lot of dangerous situations, but it’s part of what we do,” he said. “We train a lot, especially with the Tactical Response Unit, and you rely on your training. You rely on the other officers, and if everyone does what they’re supposed to do, you’re going to be fine.”
Tracy and his wife, Holly, have been married since 2020. Tracy has two sons — Cameron, 20, and Maxwell, 12.
He received a lifesaving award from the city in 2020.
“I don’t want to go into it a lot,” Tracy said, “but I made a decision that impacted someone for the better.”
He was awarded a certificate of heroism by the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2022, and he doesn’t have a lot to say about that honor.
“I didn’t go into this for personal accolades," Tracy said.
He was asked in his interview nearly 19 years ago why he wanted to be a police officer.
“I told them what I’m going to tell you today,” Tracy said. “Because when I retire, I want my children to say they’re proud of their dad and what he did for this community.”
He hasn’t decided when that will be. He could retire next year but doesn’t plan to. “I’m 46 years old, and I still feel like I have more to give,” Tracy said.
But when he does step down, it will be with his family in mind.
“When I take off my boots for the last time, this belt and this uniform,” Tracy said, “I want my kids to be proud, proud of the way I served my community.”
