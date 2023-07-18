071923.Unsung Heroes-Monie Turnbo_submitted.jpg

Terry Monie, left, and Alice Turnbo, who work the front desk at the Capital Plaza Hotel, are the Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes. (Photo submitted)

Terry Monie, front desk supervisor at the Capital Plaza Hotel, and Alice Turnbo, who has worked the front desk for nearly 10 years, do a little bit of everything for the hotel’s guests — take reservations, check guests in, make suggestions for dining out and local attractions, anything to ensure guests have everything they need.

Unsung Heroes Logo.jpg

Monie and Turnbo are also invaluable to the residents of the hotel, and they’ve been named Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes.

