Terry Monie, front desk supervisor at the Capital Plaza Hotel, and Alice Turnbo, who has worked the front desk for nearly 10 years, do a little bit of everything for the hotel’s guests — take reservations, check guests in, make suggestions for dining out and local attractions, anything to ensure guests have everything they need.
Monie and Turnbo are also invaluable to the residents of the hotel, and they’ve been named Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes.
“We’re the smiling faces of the hotel,” Monie said. “Whatever they need, anything that they need with their rooms, or anything special, if we can’t do it ourselves, we pass it along to the appropriate people to make sure that things are done. We just provide whatever anybody needs, whether it’s guests in-house or people coming in.”
The eighth, ninth and 10th floors of the hotel are condominiums, and Monie and Turnbo make sure the residents are taken care of, too.
“We sort their mail, we help them in any way,” Turnbo said. “They’re almost like family. We see most of them every single day; we know about their families. We’ve had maybe six pass away in the past year. It just devastated us.”
Housekeeping cleans the condos once a week, but the staff keeps an eye on the residents the rest of the week.
“If we haven’t seen somebody for a couple of days or haven’t heard from them — because they come down and get their mail from us — but if we haven’t heard from them we’ll go up there ourselves and check or send housekeeping up or maintenance up, to knock on the door if they’re not answering their phones.”
Monie first calls the room phone, then the resident’s cellphone, and if no one answers she or Turnbo will go up to check or send someone to see if everything is all right.
“I can look and see if their mail hasn’t been moved,” Turnbo said. “I’ll start asking ‘have you seen this person? Have you seen that person?’ And then when they come down I’ll ask how they’re doing, and we’ll start conversations. I have some on Facebook. They saw my granddaughter, she just turned 1 in June, and a lot of them are keeping up with her and we’re all talking.”
The front desk has the contact information for each resident, and they’ll use that if they see someone who doesn’t look well or if something seems a bit off.
“If we feel something is going on, we’ll contact the person they have as their point of contact and say we think something is going on here,” Monie said.
“We had a couple little ladies who started getting dementia, and we would make sure they were OK, that they didn’t leave,” Turnbo said. “One of them especially never forgot Terry. Everybody else, her husband and everyone, she forgot but she never forgot Terry.”
They’ve also helped a woman whose mother was staying with her by checking on the mother when the woman needed to leave her condo for awhile, and by making sure a resident who had a stroke and has a tendency to leave his card in the vending machine has his card when he goes back to his condo.
“Every time I see him as he comes by, I ask him, ‘do you have your card?’ And most of the time now he does because when he sees me I think it triggers that,” Turnbo said.
Both women said the best part of their job is meeting and helping people.
“I never meet a stranger,” Monie said. “It doesn’t matter what you look like. I love meeting people; I love talking to people. I try to treat everybody the same because you never know what’s going to happen to you later in life, and you might run into that person who remembers that you were nice to them.”
“When the guests come in we try to make them feel welcome,” Turnbo said. “We’re always cutting up with them and things like that. I guess that’s why Terry and I have always worked hand in hand. I’m her right hand woman is what she says.”
Working at the hotel has given Monie the opportunity to do what she loves.
“I’d have been gone if I didn’t like it here,” she said about her job. “The owners are great people. They treat you like people. They don’t think they’re better than you are.
“I love the people I work with. (Office manager) Ashley (Green), when I started here 17 years ago, she was my trainer. She was 16; she’s a great, great girl. Carol Jones, the general manager, is great. If you need something, she’s got you.”
Monie said working with the condo residents is part of the job.
“It’s part of our jobs because the condos are part of the hotel,” she said. “When they have problems or questions we have people they can come to see. If there are things wrong in their condo they’ll call down and tell us and we’ll contact the appropriate person to take care of it.”
Over time, working with the condo residents has become more than a job.
“It’s just common courtesy to care about people you see every day, and we love these people,” Turnbo said. “You fall in love with these people. It breaks your heart when they leave or pass away. The majority is here until they pass away.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.