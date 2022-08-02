When Dena and Phil Plant’s dog passed away, they were on the fence about getting another, but they didn’t want to go without some canine companionship.

The couple found what they wanted was to volunteer at the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals, a no-kill animal shelter.

Unsung Heroes Logo.jpg
080322.Unsung Heroes-Plants–ly.jpg

L.I.F.E. House volunteers Phil and Dena Plant, with L.I.F.E. House guest Clover, are Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

