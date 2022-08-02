When Dena and Phil Plant’s dog passed away, they were on the fence about getting another, but they didn’t want to go without some canine companionship.
The couple found what they wanted was to volunteer at the Betty J. Martin L.I.F.E. House for Animals, a no-kill animal shelter.
The Plants began volunteering at the shelter in October 2020 and currently work two afternoon shifts per week.
They are the Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes.
“Our dog had died three years prior, and we were never ready to get another dog,” Dena said. “We weren’t sure about getting another dog because we travel a lot, but we’re both huge animal lovers, particularly dogs, and not having a dog, we missed being around them.”
The Plants were familiar with L.I.F.E. House, having participated in the Get Fit with Fido program where members of the community could come and walk dogs.
“We submitted an application and in less than a week we were in the rotation,” Dena said. “We were just wanting to be around dogs.”
That turned out to be a blessing for L.I.F.E. House.
“Dena and Phil are dedicated volunteers whose love of animals shows through in all they do,” said Trudy VanMeter, the facility’s volunteer coordinator.
About six months after they began volunteering, the Plants adopted a dog from L.I.F.E. House.
“Phil said I should look at this dog,” Dena said. “I took her on a walk and we practically walked to Western Hills. When dogs come back and they’re going in the kennel they give you that look. We took her for an overnight visit and she never came back.”
Having Layla become an established member of the family didn’t stop the Plants from volunteering, where they do a myriad of tasks.
“It’s not just walking dogs, which is what a lot of people think,” Dena said. “We sweep floors, and there’s a lot of laundry to do with bedding. There’s just a whole list of things that need to be done, but there’s just a feeling you have of helping these dogs.”
What’s the best part of volunteering?
“I’d say when they find their forever home,” Phil said.
“First off you’re doing a community service, and I think that’s important,” Dena said.
The Plants have managed not to get too attached to the dogs, with one exception.
“Sometimes you want to take them home,” Phil said. “Some of the ones under stress, you want to take them, but you resist the temptation.”
“Friends say if they volunteer here they’d want to take them all home, but I don’t feel that way,” Dena added. “I enjoy them, but realistically you know you can’t take them all home. I don’t get emotionally attached, except that one time.”
The Plants have helped at least three people find their perfect dog at L.I.F.E. House, and they relay information about specific dogs, such as disposition, to potential adopters.
“We knew the great work they were doing here,” Dena said. “They take really good care of the dogs and give them a lot of attention.”
And the Plants consider themselves part of a team.
“I’m just one of many people here who volunteer,” Phil said. “All the volunteers are doing great work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.