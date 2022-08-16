Bonnie Skufca and Ron Downs have been managing the food pantry at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort for two years, and as time has passed, they’ve seen the need for assistance increase.
Take the free boxes of food given out each week.
“People call for a box, and it’s first come, first served,” Skufca said. “When we started, we were asking people to let us know if they needed a box by noon Wednesday.
“Now by the end of Monday they’re all gone.”
Skufca and Downs oversee three programs of food dispersal, and for their work they are Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes.
The food pantry gives away between 25-30 boxes of food a week that people call and request. There is a limit of one box of food per month for a household. The only requirement for the food is the person must be 18 or older and a resident of Franklin County.
With the commodity program, people must be at least 60 and eligibility is based on income. The federal government provides the food for the boxes, and the center makes sure the food gets where it needs to go. The food pantry fixes 100 boxes a week for the commodity program.
Then there’s Free Food Friday, which is open to any Franklin County resident 18 or older. It runs from 8-10 a.m. each Friday at the center, and about 80 people per week receive food.
“At 6:30 in the morning they’re lining up down the street,” Skufca said of Free Food Friday. “That shows right there that there’s a need.”
The pair began volunteering at the center four years ago, working in the food pantry, and they took it over in March 2020 when Dianna Rogers, who had been running the pantry, retired.
That coincided with the COVID pandemic.
“It was decided we needed to shut the center down,” Skufca said, “but there was a need for food. We decided we’d go forward with it, and Ron and I would run it together.
“At the beginning we were a little scared. We didn’t know what would happen, and we didn’t know much about COVID, but there weren’t a lot of people around, and this was an outdoor activity because people would pick up their food outside.”
Skufca had experience with the food industry, having owned two restaurants.
“I knew how to handle food,” she said.
The food pantry receives donations from businesses such as Walmart, Kroger, Starbucks, Dollar General, Big Lots, Little Caesars and Papa John’s and Panera.
Donations can include produce and meat, and Skufca and Downs make sure everyone receiving food at Free Food Friday gets similar products, keeping some food back so those at the front of the line don’t get all the meat or produce.
Skufca sometimes puts desserts or pizzas in the commodity boxes to give the recipients something different.
“It can get depressing sometimes,” Skufca said. “You see the sadness in people’s lives, and you wish you could do more. I hate to think of someone nearing the end of their life and having to deal with food insecurity.”
But that depression can change quickly.
“Sometimes I get aggravated, but then I see someone’s face, and it changes everything,” Downs said. “It’s like that old saying, you can give in, but you can’t give up.”
So the two are at the center five days a week working in the food pantry.
“We decided what else would we do? Sit at home and look at the four walls?” Skufca asked. “I get up, I have a purpose, I work here a half-day and then I have the rest of my day.
“We thank God for giving us the health to do this. It’s something to be grateful for.”
Skufca said donations to the pantry have decreased recently.
“When people are thinking about where to donate money, we would appreciate it if the people of Franklin County gave us a little bit of help,” she said.
She said if people want to donate food, they can call the center at 502-223-5794 to let those working in the pantry know when the food will be dropped off. Gift cards are also welcome, and can be used to purchase needed items. Skufca and Downs have an assistant, Rob Chadwick.
Needed items include laundry detergent and pet food.
“Some will feed their pets before themselves,” Downs said.
How long they continue working in the food pantry is out of their hands.
“As long as the Lord gives us the strength to be able to,” Downs said.
