Steve Stosberg fell in love with motorsports as a child.
That love never left him.
Stosberg, a member of the Franklin County Fair Board, spends fair week getting the track at Lakeview Park ready for the motorsports events.
For his work, he has been named a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
“One reason I do stuff at the fair is as a kid, my father and mother didn’t see motorsports as entertainment, so the only time I could see motorsports was at the county fair,” Stosberg said.
“Back then the truck pull was your neighbors, farmers, and you’d see who had the strongest farm truck.”
Stosberg is quick to point out there are plenty of people who deserve recognition for their work at the fair.
“It’s a tough week,” he said. “There’s a long list of people who work on the fair. Every fair board member has a say. You won’t see some of their faces down here, just like you won’t see some faces at pageants, but everyone has a say-so on the events. It’s a collective and an active group of people.
“They have to take time away from their wives and husbands, their boyfriends and girlfriends doing this.”
Stosberg has been on the fair board for two years, but he’s been working with the motorsports events at the fair for 25 years.
He began working with heavy equipment as an employee of CC Moore.
“Chester Moore was an asset to Frankfort, and I think a lot of people have forgotten,” Stosberg said. “He’d do the work first and then talk pricing. It wasn’t about the money to him.
“I’m on my own now, but it’s that experience that allows me to go down and work at the fair. I can stop there and get what I need and take it to the fair.”
Chris Ortwein with Randle-Davies Construction also helps with motorsports at the fair.
Stosberg said the first two days of motorsports are relatively easy, but the work gets harder as the week progresses.
Thursday is the mud run, followed by the demolition derby on Friday and truck and tractor pull Saturday.
“Thursday you have the mud run, and you have to take a dry track and turn it into mud,” Stosberg said. “It’s a lot of work. On Friday you have the demolition derby. You have to make the mud go away, and you have to put up concrete barriers.
“On Saturday you have the truck pull. You have all the debris from the demolition derby to pick up, and you have to prepare the track to where the truck people like it. Scotty Tracy brings up his tractor and gets the track ready for the truck pull. I couldn’t do it without all these people.”
During fair week Stosberg leaves work so he can arrive at the fairgrounds between 3 and 3:30 p.m., and he stays until 1 a.m.
It’s a labor of love he’s happy to do.
“My dad (Don Stosberg) has been a political interest person his whole life,” Stosberg said. “For some reason I’m not, and I had to satisfy my love for trucks and cars at local events. Mom and Dad didn’t have a lot of money, and they weren’t going to drive to Louisville or Lexington for that (motorsports).
“If there’s one kid in the crowd and his only chance to see motorsports is at the fair, and he gets a good show, that’s what makes me come back every year. I can give back to the community.”
