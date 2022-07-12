When Jeanine Sloan had a beloved dog die in 2006, she knew she needed to do something to help other animals.

That was the beginning of 16 years working with shelters and rescue organizations.

For her work, Sloan is a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.

“I’d always been an animal lover,” said Sloan, the rescue coordinator with the Franklin County Humane Society. “In 2006 when my dog died I didn’t want to adopt right away, but I wanted to help.”

Sloan started out at L.I.F.E. House, a no-kill animal shelter on the west side of Frankfort, and moved to the Humane Society.

“I transitioned to the Humane Society in 2010,” she said. “I was on the board, and when I got off the board they made me rescue coordinator.”

Franklin County Humane Society's Jeanine Sloan is a Traditional Bank Unsung Hero. (Photo submitted)

It was a job Sloan had already been doing, but being named rescue coordinator made the position official.

“I like to help animals that are considered unadoptable,” she said. “There are dogs who have been in the shelter for nearly two years. They’re often the ones considered bully breeds, and they can be hard to place.”

Bully breeds include pit bull terrier, a breed that is not recognized by the American Kennel Club; the American Staffordshire terrier and the bull mastiff.

“Everyone likes a puppy,” Sloan said. “By the time they’re a year old and get in a shelter, no one is waiting to adopt them.”

The Franklin County Humane Society offers free spay and neuter for pit bulls and pit bull mixes.

As rescue coordinator, Sloan works with organizations looking for animals to place.

“New England and Canada, we send a lot of animals there,” she said. “There are about 5,000 different rescue organizations throughout the United States and Canada.

“It takes years to build relationships, but when they learn that you send what you say you’re going to, it builds those relationships.”

Sloan works mainly with general breed rescue organizations and with dogs more than cats because there aren’t as many rescue groups for felines. FCHS is offering free spay and neuter for cats this year.

Sloan also fields calls about animals with health issues whose owners want to give them up or put them down.

Saving the animal is often a matter of putting them on medication and monitoring their health.

That was the case with a dog Sloan took in that recently passed.

“We were told he had 18 months to live,” she said. “I had him for six years. We put him on medication and I took care of him. When I’m ready I’ll adopt another, and it will be a shelter dog.”

Sloan isn’t looking for praise for her work with animals.

“I hate to put my name and face out there,” she said. “I just want the focus to be on the animals. That’s very rewarding personally.

“I don’t want people saying, ‘thank you, thank you, thank you.’ That’s not why I do it.”

