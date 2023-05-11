Drivers traveling on Versailles Road (U.S. 60 East/U.S. 421 South) in Franklin County are advised of scheduled lane closures next week.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), work is set to begin at 8 a.m. Monday and continue through 9 p.m. Tuesday. The closures will be intermittent at all signalized intersections from Lyons Drive to Hanly Lane (KY 2821). Crews will remove old traffic loops and install new traffic detection systems at the signalized intersections.

