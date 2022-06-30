Motorists traveling Capital Avenue can expect traffic pattern changes next week as work on the Second Street TIGER grant project shifts into phase two.

The first phase involved the western half of Capital Avenue from Second Street to the end of the Capital Avenue Bridge.

Road work

Starting Tuesday, Pace Contracting, the project contractor, will begin placing asphalt base material on Second Street between Shelby Street and Capital Avenue as well as on the western half of Capital Avenue between Second Street and the end of the bridge.

Traffic will be shifted onto the newly paved Capital Avenue roadway. There will be one lane in each direction on the west side of the median and the eastern half of Capital Avenue will be closed.

Areas along Second Street between Shelby Street and Capital Avenue will continue to be closed to through traffic for a few more weeks as the contractor works on sidewalks, traffic signals and landscaping in the area. Once the work is completed, the three streets will reopen to traffic and the Second Street-Capital Avenue intersection will temporarily operate as a three-way stop.

The East Second Street access to and from Capital Avenue will be closed until phase two work is complete. East Second Street traffic may use Logan and Third streets to detour.

