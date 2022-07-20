A temporary change in the traffic configuration on Versailles Road (U.S. 60) at the Interstate 64 interchange began Wednesday night.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 60 between Jett Boulevard/Chenault Road and KY 1681 (Duncan Road) at the I-64 interchange will shift. The temporary lane configuration is scheduled to be in place until Aug. 5. Delays are possible for water blasting and pavement striping. Motorists should follow signs and reduce speed to navigate through the work zone.

The route is being widened for additional left-turn lanes to the Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound on-ramps. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

