Finance Director Alicia Boyd discussed the possible creation of a finance committee at last week’s city commission work session.
The committee will not oversee Boyd, who will still be responsible for the day-to-day financial management of the city. It would be formed to support one of the city’s priorities in its recently adopted strategic plan — sustainability.
City Manager Laura Hagg said that human, financial and environmental sustainability is key.
“I think it’s a way that we can all become more knowledgeable and more commissioners become knowledgeable about financial issues as well as looking at an investment strategy and a rainy day fund policy,” Hagg told city leaders.
Boyd suggested the formation of a finance committee to the city manager a while back and Hagg voiced her support of the idea at last week’s meeting.
“The committee will serve as an extension of the Board of Commissioners and report back periodically to report on the financial health of the city, as well as help make other decisions,” the city manager stated.
According to the finance director, the committee would be composed of two elected city leaders, who would be approved by the entire city commission, Boyd and Hagg or a designee.
Boyd said it would be a good way for the city commissioners who will serve on the committee to become better educated on tax increment financing (TIF), the Parcels B and C roll out, the building of the parking garage and bonds associated with that project, the investment policy the city is looking to adopt and a rainy day minimum fund balance policy.
“We need all hands on deck for lack of better words,” Boyd explained, adding that there is also the occupational tax revenue that the city is missing out on from the state while employees are working remotely.
Boyd also mentioned economic development and noted that the finance committee would be a good way to bring great minds together to help with it.
“This would be somewhat similar to the public traded companies that have audit committees as a requirement. So think of it kind of in those terms too,” she said.
While an audit committee isn’t required, multiple cities have finance committees, although Frankfort likely has never had one.
“We would be blazing a trail,” Boyd added. “And I do believe it’s a good trail to blaze.”
The finance committee would meet four times a year — February, May, August and November.
Those months were selected because occupational tax comes in the month after each quarter ends and the updated numbers would be available for each meeting.
Boyd also stressed that special meetings can be called as needed, such as in December when the audit is due.
Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge asked whether a community member could be added to the committee.
“I would like to see a community member. It’s taxpayers’ money,” Waldridge stated.
Former City Commissioner Kyle Thompson agreed and suggested setting requirements, such as the community member would have to be an accountant or CPA, instead of the city having to educate that person. But he was quick to point out that bringing someone in who has expertise might create issues as well.
“I assume that we have to be very careful of whoever that individual is because of issues related to code of ethics, doing business with anyone from the city and any conflicts that might be there,” he stated.
Commissioner Leesa Unger asked whether other cities with finance committees have community members on them. Boyd said she didn’t think so, but added that she would check.
“In my mind I’m envisioning this being a committee that gets together, talks about things and decides to bring a recommendation to the whole board,” Boyd replied. “Obviously, you guys would be the ones approving things anyway.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson called the finance committee “a prudent thing to do” and volunteered to be on the committee.
City leaders will take up the matter at a future meeting.
