The first renderings of the new downtown transit center project are scheduled for public review prior to the Board of Commissioners’ voting session on Monday, March 27.

The renderings are being billed as “highlights of the design development,” with the final design and engineering schematics from Messer Construction scheduled to be ready by May. Construction is tentatively scheduled to follow later in May and to be completed by the end this year or early 2024.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription