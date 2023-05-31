Messer Construction Company will soon begin site excavation and foundation work for the new transit center/parking garage in downtown Frankfort.

The state building code enforcement officer previously approved site excavation and foundation plans and the design team is slated to submit construction documentation (100% plans) on Wednesday, June 7.

053123 Transit center

This image of the area where the new downtown transit center/parking garage will be built was shot from a camera placed atop the Capital Plaza Hotel to track the progress of the project. (Photo submitted)

