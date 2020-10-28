The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received a heap of questions Tuesday regarding its plans and potential options for saving or demolishing Frankfort’s Broadway Bridge.
The Broadway Bridge, currently closed to pedestrian or vehicular traffic, crosses the Kentucky River at the western edge of Downtown Frankfort. It runs adjacent to a fully functional railroad bridge used by RJ Corman.
The state, which owns the Broadway Bridge, last year partnered with the city to pay for a feasibility study that deemed the structure, which has been closed to vehicular traffic since 1993, to be in a state of “imminent failure.”
Many in the community, including advocacy organizations Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation and WalkBike Frankfort, hope to save the bridge.
Many city commission candidates in the Nov. 3 election and residents have also voiced support for saving the bridge. The most recent Downtown Master Plan, created in 2018, includes plans to repair the Broadway Bridge.
City Commissioner Eric Whisman has previously helped lead the discussion, along with Julie Bowers, executive director of the nonprofit Workin’ Bridges, to advocate for the bridge’s preservation and future use.
Tuesday’s virtual presentation was led by David Waldner of Palmer Engineering, with heavy input from Engineer and Executive Advisor at KYTC Johnathan Kellogg, among others.
Some of the public’s questions remain unanswered, but many provided some clarity on the process for moving forward with rehabilitation, construction of a new bridge or demolition of the existing one.
A notable addition from the cabinet was that it would provide $600,000 and assist the City of Frankfort with its plans for the bridge if it were to assume responsibility for it. The previously reported figure for the state’s contribution was $500,000.
In the slate of cost estimates provided during the presentation, the cheapest option would be for a new bridge to be constructed — at a cost of just over $2 million.
The most expensive option would be to rehabilitate the existing structure. The total cost would be just over $3.9 million, with the highest portion being the historic pier repair. That alone was estimated to cost $2.36 million.
Rehabilitation with a 10-foot wooden pedestrian path and a concrete pier repair is estimated to cost $2.286 million, while a 12-foot-wide version of that would cost around $125,000 more.
When asked what he would do if he were the City of Frankfort, Kellogg said that he’d recommend going ahead and removing the superstructure of the bridge. Superstructure removal would include the existing deck and all other supporting elements above the existing piers, abutments or walls.
KYTC estimates the cost of superstructure removal to be roughly $600,000 — the exact amount it’s currently offering the city to take ownership.
As for any decision on the city’s part, that will have to wait until KYTC finishes its "Consulting Party" process. Creation of a consulting party is mandated by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966; the consulting party is supposed to provide input on how a project might impact properties in, or eligible for listing in, the National Register of Historic Places.
The first consulting party meeting will take place on Nov. 9. Applications to join the consulting party can be found at KYTC’s West Broadway Bridge website.
In answering a question by Frankfort Public Works Director Katie Beard, Kellogg signaled that because of that input process, it may take some time before the city commission makes any kind of decision on the bridge’s future.
“After those (Consulting Party meetings) have been completed, we will likely move forward with reaching out to the commission,” Kellogg said.
Extra potential costs may be discovered when results come back from an underwater investigation of the in-water piers. Currently, the Broadway Bridge shares one pier with the existing railroad bridge. That data should be made available before the end of the year, according to Waldner.
According to KYTC’s Powerpoint presentation on Tuesday, a cultural historical analysis of the bridge and surrounding area is being conducted, as well as an archaeological survey.
The state also says it will need to reach out to RJ Corman with its results and discuss options going forward.
“The railroad bridge shares an abutment and on river pier with the highway bridge,” Brad Robson, vice president of Palmer Engineering, said. “… The deck could be removed without affecting the railroad bridge, and rehabilitation could be done without adversely affecting the railroad bridge.”
In answering another question about costs of regular maintenance on a potentially rehabilitated bridge, Robson said that an evaluation has not been conducted. However, he suggested that the more cost-efficient and potentially long-lasting option would be to build a new structure.
“Rehabilitated structures are less certain,” Robson said. “The reliability in the future is less for something that’s rehabilitated, in my opinion.”
KYTC and Palmer Engineering representatives said that all relevant documents would be posted on the project website at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictFive/Pages/Broadway-Bridge-Project.aspx
