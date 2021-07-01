Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that more than $11.8 million in discretionary transportation funding will be used to help dozens of local governments make street and road repairs and improvements for the betterment of their communities.

The funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will support 177 projects that include resurfacing, patching and sealing, storm drain work, slip repair and in one case, a connector road for economic development.

“One way we build a better Kentucky is by making our streets and roads better,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding enables 46 cities and counties to upgrade pavements and improve local transportation infrastructure, which will directly benefit Kentuckians in these communities.”

Most of the approved projects are for resurfacing deteriorating roads. Franklin County will receive $361,000 to resurface three miles on Shadrick Ferry Road (KY 898).

In each case, the county fiscal court or city council approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.

