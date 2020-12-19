When Greg and Michelle Grimes and their family want to get out of town during the Christmas season, they don't have to go very far.
In the lower level of their home in northern Franklin County is a miniature Christmas village complete with a bowling alley, casino, police station, school, Walmart, Cracker Barrel, Grand Ole Opry and more. The only thing it's missing is a hospital, Michelle said.
About 25 years ago, Greg received a miniature building as a gift from a friend. Now, the collection has grown to 92 buildings and takes up the entire length of his basement.
Several tables sit next to each other covered with snow blankets. The buildings are lined up along streets Greg created with foam. Hot Wheels have been placed on the roads by the Grimes' children and grandchildren.
"It takes me two weeks to set up," Greg said.
His favorite part to set up is the barn scene.
"I like fooling with the farm," he said. "My son and I own a farm on Devils Hollow."
Grimes is also proud of the fact that he has the electrical cords connected in a manner in which he only has to plug one extension cord into the outlet.
"It looks like a spider web underneath the table," he said.
Michele said her favorite part is the ice skating rink, which she inherited after her mother passed away.
The school is also the Grimes' favorite part because they both work for Franklin County Public Schools in the transportation department. Greg has worked in the garage doing maintenance for 17 years and Michele has been a bus driver for 26 years.
"We have school buses around the school," Greg said about the Hot Wheels.
Greg has received many of the buildings as Christmas gifts, but he acquires them other ways as well.
"We go to yard sales, garage sales," Michele said. "We just pick up a few at a time."
They hope to find a hospital soon. Michele keeps her eye out for one on auction websites and Facebook Marketplace as well.
"It's fun," Greg said. "It gives me something to do. The kids like to come down and look at it."
