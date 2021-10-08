103120_Halloween05_hb.jpg

Jon Wiard holds his daughter, Sloane Wiard, 1, while trick-or-treating on Halloween in the Duckers Point neighborhood in this 2020 State Journal file photo.

The City of Frankfort and Franklin County have announced trick-or-treat hours.

Trick-or-treat will take place Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

