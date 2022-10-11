110221_Halloween_hb_web-2.jpg

Bella Barrett, 1, and Ava Caudill, 14, stop for a photo while trick-or-treating in the Elkhorn Terrace subdivision in this 2021 State Journal file photo.

Trick or treat times in Frankfort and Franklin County have been set.

Both the city and county will mark Halloween with trick or treating from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription