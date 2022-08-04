With no end in sight to the troubles caused by catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, businesses all around the area are raising funds and collecting supplies to send to the affected counties. 

One such business, Trifecta BBQ & Grill, 328 Saint Clair St., is set to host a fundraiser meal on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. 

Trifecta BBQ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription