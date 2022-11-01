J. Guthrie True of True Guarnieri Ayer, LLP in Frankfort became a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) this year.

The International Academy of Trial Lawyers limits membership to 500 Fellows from the United States in addition to Fellows from nearly 40 countries across the globe. IATL seeks out, identifies, acknowledges, and honors those who have achieved a career of excellence through demonstrated skill and ability in jury trials, trials before the court, and appellate practice.

