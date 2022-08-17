True Guarnieri Ayer LLP attorney J. Guthrie True was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for Product Liability Litigation-Plaintiffs.

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments.

J. Guthrie True

