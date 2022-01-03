Tucker Lee Emerson

Tucker Lee Emerson was the first and only baby born at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Jan. 1. (Photo submitted)

Tucker Lee Emerson became the first baby born at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in 2022.

Tucker, the first son of Ashley Rose and Jason Emerson, of Shelbyville, was born at 4:13 p.m. Saturday.

He weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and measured 18½ inches at birth.

Tucker was the only baby born at FRMC on New Year’s Day.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription