An early evening fire damaged a portion of Bridgeport Christian Church Tuesday.

At 5:35 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Franklin County firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire in the back of the church, which is located at 175 Evergreen Road. First responders noticed an active fire on the roof in the back of the church.

Bridgeport Christian fire

Franklin County firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Bridgeport Christian Church Tuesday evening. The fire damaged a portion of the back of the church and remains under investigation. (Photo courtesy of Steve Fry)
Bridgeport Christian inside

This image shows damage to the inside of Bridgeport Christian Church following an early evening fire on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Steve Fry)

