Tuesday is the last day for Frankfort residents to upgrade the size of their garbage bins and purchase overflow bags at a reduced rate.
The city is offering the larger trash receptacles and bags for half price until Wednesday. Trash bins have been lowered from $50 to $25 and overflow bags, which are offered at both Kroger locations, are discounted from $4 a roll to $2.
To schedule a cart change or for more information, contact the Division of Solid Waste at 502-875-8527 or Public Works at 502-352-2088.