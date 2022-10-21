Frankfort and Franklin County residents can expect to see an added charge on their energy bills in the coming months as the Frankfort Plant Board's wholesale energy supplier works to cover its operating costs.
During the monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Vent Foster, chief operating officer for the FPB, briefed the board that its energy supplier, Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) was dealing with the affects of world events on the energy market.
Background
KyMEA is a not-for-profit joint public agency that provides wholesale power for the FPB and 10 other localities across the commonwealth.
KyMEA set up a safeguard called an energy cost adjustment (ECA) which is a fee that is collected in the event that the agency's days cash on hand (DCOH) falls below 40 days for three consecutive months. Conversely, in the event of DCOH reaching 90 days, KyMEA would issue a credit.
In September the KyMEA board voted to change the ECA minimum from three months to one due to economic factors such as the energy costs reaching a 14-year high, inflation reaching a 40-year high, as well as the adverse affects of war between Russia and Ukraine on the global energy market.
"Where originally they had it in their policy that it would be a three-month window they would look at, but with the volatility of the market, that was too far out," Foster told the FPB. "By the time all the things pass through and you wait three months, you could be in a really bad position as far as days cash on hand."
How ECA reflects on bills
As of September, KyMEA began assessing a ECA charge of $0.003 per kilowatt-hour on energy used. Foster said that for FPB that extra charge added up to a $192,397 increase.
"In the event the rate under which the Plant Board purchases power at wholesale from its supplier is adjusted in accordance with a fuel cost adjustment provision contained in its wholesale power contract, an amount, sufficient to recover or account for said charge, shall be applied per KWH of sales to Plant Board customers. Such amount shall be stated separately on each bill and shall be designated Power Cost Adjustment (PCA)."
Foster said that the PCA will equate on average to $3.60 per month to an average FPB electric residential customer who uses around 1200 kilowatt-hours. The charge will occur every month until KyMEA gets the number of days cash on hand back to over 40.
"If KyMEA pulls it back off, we will bring the PCA back down to zero as soon as it's paid for," Foster said. "But with the market conditions we are seeing right now, I don't expect that to change within the next month or two."
Foster added that if the PCA continues into the next calendar year, it is possible that KyMEA will reevaluate its finances and roll the increased costs into its base rates, thus bringing that line item on customer billing statements back down to zero.
Foster then presented the board with four options on how to pay for the PCA.
FPB absorbs the complete increase. This could equate to approximately $2 million depending on how long it lasts and energy usage in the next year.
Absorb the first month increase ($192,397.52) but start the PCA billing with next months charge.
Double up the first charge to customers next month ($0.006 per kilowatt-hour) to recover the two months charges that FPB will have seen by that time. Return to $0.003 kilowatt-hour afterwards.
Prorated Recovery. Recover more slowly by spreading the first months increase out by prorating the $192,397.52 over several months. For example, the first three months the average customer consuming 1,200 kilowatt-hours would be charged an extra $4.80 before reverting back to $3.60 until the days cash on hand climbed back to acceptable levels.
After some discussion the board voted in favor of the prorated recovery option.
Board member Jason Delambre noted before the vote that the the problems FPB is experiencing are not unique in the current climate.
"I don't want to charge our customers extra money, but this is a global, national, regional and now local issue," he concluded.
