Only one person spoke Tuesday during a public hearing on cable rates at a special meeting of the Frankfort Plant Board.
FPB cable customer Kathy Warren said she’s willing to pay the rate increase because she loves her cable service with the Frankfort Plant Board and prefers it over streaming services.
At the Jan. 21 meeting of the municipal utility’s governing board, FPB Telecommunications Product Manager Harvey Couch announced the proposed rates.
If the rates are approved at the Feb. 18 board meeting, cable subscribers with the limited service package will see their monthly customer charge rate drop from $16 to $12.79, a 20.06% reduction.
Customers with the classic service package, however, will see their rates increase 3.7%, from $67 to $69.50.
There was also a public hearing to discuss the photo classified advertising rate changes for Channel 3.
Currently, one page is $35 per week and $120 per month; two to four pages are $200 per month; five to nine pages are $315 per month; 10 to 14 pages are $420 per month; and 15 or more pages require a special quote.
The proposed rates are $20 per page for one month, $15 per page for 6 months and $10 per page for 12 months. There will also be a $20 per page production charge unless provided by the client.
Media Services Manager Scott Stafford said the majority of ads on Channel 3 are from Realtors.
Stafford said in the internet age, the current pricing is outdated. In order to be more competitive and to attract new ad customers, these changes are necessary.
No one spoke during the public hearing.
The plant board will accept oral and written comments on the proposed cable and photo classified advertising rate changes until the end of business hours Monday.
Comments can be submitted at 502-352-4372 and fpb.cc
The plant board will hold its regular monthly meeting Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. at the FPB Administration Building, 151 Flynn Ave.
At the end of the special meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss pending litigation involving the Tanglewood reservoir.
At its Jan. 21 meeting, the board voted to submit new reservoir plans to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission in time for its March meeting.
The deadline to have those plans submitted is Friday.
At a special meeting in November, the plant board voted to direct staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement and release in relation to a lawsuit against the city over the now 135-year-old reservoir that holds the city’s water supply.
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 because FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The Frankfort City Commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
