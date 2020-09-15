Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites and Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) are partnering to host two community cleanup days at Dolly Graham Park, 238 River St., on Friday and Sept. 25 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Social distancing and other precautions will be practiced at the events. Preregistration at https://bit.ly/2GHuRjR is required.
The cleanup will focus on removing invasive plants, including winter creeper, bush honeysuckle, Japanese honeysuckle, English ivy, monkey grass and others. Working in groups of 10, participants will learn to identify and remove pest species. City crews will be working alongside participants.
Non-native invasive species are choking the riverbank at Dolly Graham, and many of the large trees and native vegetation will not survive if non-native infestations are allowed to proliferate. Native species help keep the riverbank stable and healthy while providing habitat for birds, pollinators and other native species.
Dolly Graham is scheduled to receive major renovations in the near future. These cleanups will help prepare the area and provide important stewardship to the natural areas in the park.
Please wear appropriate clothing. Gloves will be provided to all participants.
For more information visit the parks' site www.frankfortparksandrec.com or RIP's site ripfc.net
