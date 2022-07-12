While brainstorming ways to help fund the Frankfort CARES Coalition, two Franklin County residents decided an umbrella alley project might help cover it.

Called "Give Me Shelter," the plan behind the project, which was concocted by Teresa Barton and Lee Ann Snelling, is to suspend colorful umbrellas from cables and string globe lights over Catfish Alley in downtown Frankfort.

“I had this idea that I had seen in other countries actually, believe it or not, and had no idea that it started here in main street programs called activated alleys,” Barton told the city commission at Monday’s meeting.

071222 Umbrella alley

This photo which was posted on Pikeville City Tourism's Facebook page, is an example of what the Frankfort Umbrella Alley project, Give Me Shelter, couldl look like once complete. (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

Activated alleys add a unique character and value to city alleyways. They emphasize community, pedestrians and a sense of place through a combination of improvements.

“It’s a public alley space. It allows people to feel welcome, safe and comfortable,” Barton explained.

She and Snelling have been working since March on the concept for the project and recently approached City Manager Laura Hagg, who put the pair in contact with Frankfort Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker.

Since it’s hatching in the spring, the idea has gotten a lot of traction and momentum in the community.

“Give Me Shelter is the name of the project. It’s two-fold here. Not only is it shelter with an umbrella but it is also going to benefit the Frankfort CARES Coalition,” Barton stated.

The current proposal location for the project is in Catfish Alley near Broadway between The Foundry and The Cooperage and will include 32 umbrellas initially.

“If it does well, if funding continues to come in and we have the means to do that we’d like to expand it, if in fact it is approved and embraced by the community,” she noted.

In addition to Barton and Snelling, stakeholders for the project include a fundraising team, the city, county, Downtown Frankfort Inc., Franklin County Community Fund, Frankfort Tourism, CARES Coalition and property owners.

Barton said that she plans to brief the Franklin County Fiscal Court on the project soon.

Right now the group is working on final approvals, a budget and other logistics including fundraising efforts.

“We’re trying to lower those administrative costs because we’d like for most of this to go toward the project but ultimately benefit the CARES Coalition,” she added. “That’s the whole goal of this being a fundraiser — more than just an art installation.”

Between August and October, the group will continue to raise funds for the project, come up with a final design, purchase the umbrellas and start the infrastructure installation.

The hope is that the project will be completed in time for a dedication event at The Foundry on Nov. 9 — the day before the Candlelight Festival kicks off downtown.

“And November is actually homelessness awareness month so we’re putting together a whole program to kind of bring awareness of our agencies here and what they do and to kind of cut the ribbon on this installation at the same time,” Hecker said.

Give Me Shelter has sponsorship opportunities from $1,000 to $5,000 available to aid with the purchase of the umbrellas, installation and ongoing maintenance.

Barton requested that the city consider a small contribution in addition to an in-kind donation of services.

City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge asked how much funding was needed for the start of the project.

“I think the installation cost will be relatively inexpensive — about $3,500 for materials and administrative costs probably somewhere in that same neighborhood. (We’re) looking at sponsorship opportunities around $20,000 is what our goal is and then a large portion of that, probably $12,000 to $15,000 would go to the CARES Coalition,” Barton replied.

Hecker estimated the total cost of the project including ongoing maintenance fees and placement umbrellas would be approximately $6,000.

“Our goal is to get that whole project cost covered and to do some donor appreciation as well,” Hecker told city leaders. “That way we can price those umbrellas so any one in the community can make a $25 contribution and have a piece of one of those umbrellas in umbrella alley and then hopefully that money will go directly back to the CARES Coalition.

The group is also working with a fiscal agent to launch a website that will allow individuals in the community to make online donations.

“I think going down that alley will certainly be a fun place to hang out and take pictures and maybe encourage some of the folks on the St. Clair Mall that have a back that face Catfish Alley for them to maybe enhance their back area a little bit and do some fun things back there as well,” Barton added.

“It’s just a lot of opportunity that will make a difference in the community.”

Waldridge asked staff to keep Give Me Shelter at the forefront as the calendar flips to August when city leaders will be looking at budget amendments.

“This isn’t a huge price but I think the city should definitely continue to support this project. I think it’s beautiful. It brings people downtown to want to drive through and look through. It brings light to our community as well as light to something that Blair [Hecker] and people in our community and on our staff has continued to work on with CARES,” Waldridge added.

