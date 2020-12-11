Two Frankfort Police officers were among those who graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s academy Thursday.
Officers Michael V. Martin and Logan Sutton were two of the 38 officers from across Kentucky to complete the 20-week academy. Martin also received the firearms proficiency award, according to the department.
The academy includes training on patrol procedures, traffic and DUI law, firearms, criminal investigation, bias-related crimes, tactical responses, vehicle operations and physical training, among others.
“I appreciate the commitment from Class 513 to excel in their training and am confident in the professional service they will provide to all Kentuckians,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said in a statement.
Class 513 included officers from 21 different city, county and state agencies across Kentucky. According to DOCJT, they completed 824.5 hours of training in the academy.
“We congratulate these officers on their accomplishment and send our support of the essential and life-saving work they will do in the communities they serve,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Two more WHITE police officers......................
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.