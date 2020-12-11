Two Frankfort Police officers were among those who graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s academy Thursday.

Officers Michael V. Martin and Logan Sutton were two of the 38 officers from across Kentucky to complete the 20-week academy. Martin also received the firearms proficiency award, according to the department.

The academy includes training on patrol procedures, traffic and DUI law, firearms, criminal investigation, bias-related crimes, tactical responses, vehicle operations and physical training, among others. 

“I appreciate the commitment from Class 513 to excel in their training and am confident in the professional service they will provide to all Kentuckians,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said in a statement.

Class 513 included officers from 21 different city, county and state agencies across Kentucky. According to DOCJT, they completed 824.5 hours of training in the academy.

“We congratulate these officers on their accomplishment and send our support of the essential and life-saving work they will do in the communities they serve,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

