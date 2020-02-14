Two Frankfort residents have been appointed to boards by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Larry Arnett, a retired deputy commissioner, will serve on the Governor's Advisory Board for Veterans' Affairs. His term will expire Sept. 25, 2022.

Marc Manley, an attorney in the Attorney General's office, will serve on the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Private Investigators. His term expires Aug. 15.

