Two local residents were appointed to Kentucky boards and commissions by Gov. Andy Beshear recently.

Retiree Marcie Mathews will replace Rebecca Swansburg on the Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority. She will serve a term expiring on April 28, 2026.

William May, an attorney at Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, will replace Kenneth Jackson on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. His term will expire on April 27, 2026.

